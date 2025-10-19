Cape Town marathon cancelled for safety reasons due to bad weather

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2025 Sanlam Cape Town marathon has been cancelled for safety reasons due to bad weather.

According to the organisers, the decision to cancel the event was made at about 4.45am, and communications went out at about 5am in the form of direct WhatsApp messages to all participants and a dedicated running club captains’ group, Statements were also posted on social media platforms and sent to local radio stations, event media partners and key stakeholders.

The organisation said winds overnight wreaked havoc in the race venue in Green Point, with marquee tents damaged and branding being ripped off fences and scaffolding, prompting emergency meetings of the race organising team in conjunction with the joint operations committee (JOC), which consists of representatives from the City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management and safety and security portfolios, as well as medical services and the South African Police Service.

About 24,000 runners were due to start the race at 6.15 am on Sunday, and many were already at the venue or on their way into the city when the cancellation was announced.

CEO of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Clark Gardner said cancelling such a huge event was not an easy decision to make.

“The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is devastated at the cancellation of our very special event. We have worked for months on planning for all scenarios and conditions, but ultimately, a bigger force had the final say, and we are so sorry for the situation. We wish to thank our participants, sponsors and stakeholders for their ongoing support and understanding,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the JOC shortly after the decision to cancel, Col Christo Engelbrecht of the SAPS said the route was unsafe as the wind was gusting in Woodstock and the infrastructure at the start and finish venue had been compromised.

“It’s unsafe for runners and pedestrians in that whole area and that’s why the race has had to be cancelled. It was a collective decision made by the whole team in the JOC,” Engelbrecht said.

Dawna Stone, CEO of About World Marathon Majors, said: “Our heart goes out to the Sanlam Cape Town team.

“I know they are just devastated, but the safety of the runners and the volunteers and everybody working here comes first and they made the right call. Just so sorry to everybody that was out here. I know we were looking forward to a fabulous day, but we will be back in May and we hope everybody will be here with us,” she said.