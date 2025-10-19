Hawks launch hunt for killers of police officer gunned down outside his home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit on the East Rand has launched an investigation into the murder of a police officer who was gunned down outside his home in the early hours of Friday.

The officer has been identified as Const Raymond Mzwakhe Khoza who was attached to the Brakpan visible policing (vispol) crime prevention division.

According to the Hawks, on Friday at about 12.45am Khoza was at his house in Tsakane when he received a call from a neighbour asking for assistance.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said the neighbour informed him a group of unknown men were assaulting her neighbours at the house next to hers.

“The deceased then went to the house to check what was happening. As he approached the gate of the neighbour’s house, the suspects saw the deceased coming and started firing at him. The deceased ran back to his house with gunshot wounds,” Singo said.

Singo said the suspects fled the scene with the firearm of the deceased.

The ANC caucus in Ekurhuleni has condemned the murder and called for “a swift, co-ordinated and uncompromising response by SAPS, EMPD and all relevant law-enforcement agencies to hunt down the perpetrators and ensure they face the full might of the law”.

It urged the local community to come forward with any information that could assist investigations.

“No society can defeat crime by remaining silent in the face of such evil. The ANC encourages SAPS leadership to prioritise this case, including the urgent recovery of the stolen state firearm, which poses a continued threat to public safety,” said ANC caucus chief whip Sizakele Masuku.

Masuku said criminals should not be allowed to terrorise communities or undermine the authority of the state.

“The ANC caucus will continue to support all measures that strengthen policing, improve community safety, and protect those who protect us.”

