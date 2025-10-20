Blind Cricket tournament a huge success

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The national tournament of Blind Cricket South Africa took place last week with the Gauteng Lions walking away with the laurels.

The Gauteng Lions' Lwande Bhidla, 30, was crowned as player of the tournament at Blind Cricket South Africa's national provincial tournament held last week in Stellenbosch. (Supplied)

Lwande Bhidla, 30, was born with partial sight and is a member of the victorious Lions squad.

Bhidla takes part in Category B3 (for partially sighted players) and was crowned the player of the tournament, with 12 wickets at an average of 9.58 and 193 runs at an average of 193.00, and a best of 68.

“I grew up in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape, but these days I’m a Joburg boy,” Bhidla told the Sunday Times this week.

“For my daily bread I work in a call centre in the city. Cricket changed me and my life and my hopes and dreams. Before cricket, my dream was just a proper job. Now I dream of a world.”

He gave his first tentative steps on a cricket field in 2017.

“I was like a duck to water. In school I played some football for blind people, but it was cricket that inspired and lifted me,” said Bhidla.

“Before 2017 I knew nothing of this game. I would not have believed you if you told me that someday I would love it like I do now. Never mind being part of a national champ team!”

He is proud of his team’s performance.

“We played six matches and only lost our first one. That was against the KZN Dolphins in a rain-affected encounter. The other five we won,” said a proud Bhidla.

They met up with the Northwest Dragons in a tightly contested final last weekend.

“We beat them by eight wickets with 24 deliveries remaining. We are very proud and satisfied as a team. At the previous tournament the Lions did not even make it to the semi-final. We went to Stellenbosch on a mission to win. In our minds it was a must.”

They also have a longer-term goal in mind.

“For a blind person there are a lot of challenges in life. It is not often that one of us is a champion at anything. I love cricket. We will keep playing until our country wins the world cup like we did in 1998.”

“After that we will play some more and bring the next generation into the fold.”

In blind cricket, teams are strictly balanced across three classes of vision impairment:

• B1 (totally blind): the most severe impairment; these batsmen are compensated with double runs for their scores.

• B2 (partially blind): significant visual restriction; these players often fill key all-rounder roles.

• B3 (partially sighted): The highest visual acuity allowed; these players face rules closest to sighted cricket and are the least compensated.

Blind Cricket SA's president, Frankford Williams, 43, himself partially sighted, during the prize giving after the tournament. (Supplied)

Frankford Williams, 43, who is partially sighted, is the president of Blind Cricket South Africa.

“I am very proud of our players and would love the public to come and attend some games. This is by no means a slow or softer sport. We are very competitive,” said Williams.

“If a batsman hits a four, same as in standard cricket, you will have an irritated bowler. The batter can be sure to expect some more venom on the ball, which will probably be directed at his feet. It is still cricket, just cricket for blind people.”

Williams explains how it works.

“To properly frame the players’ achievements, the public needs to understand the modifications that make this fast-paced game possible.

The Gauteng Lions won this yea's Blind Cricket SA national provincial tournament. Lions batter Sivuyise Gwayi at work. (Jason Samuels)

“The ball is a larger, hard plastic ball, filled with metal ball bearings to allow players to track it audibly.

“All deliveries must be bowled underarm, and the bowler must loudly shout ‘Play!’ upon release so the batsman can prepare.

“Totally blind players (B1) can be caught out after the ball has bounced once, a key adaptation to compensate for their lack of sight,” said Williams.

He is very happy with the quality of cricket played in the tournament.

“Most of the matches were decided on very tight margins. Almost none of the games were runaway victories. The players gave their all.

“Another highlight for me is that we had 10 teams taking part for the first time. That means every province had a team competing.”

David Landry of the losing finalists, the Northwest Dragons, batting. (Jason Samuel)

The tournament took place on the playing fields of the University of Stellenbosch.

“They were great. It is quite expensive to rent their fields, but they said we only have to make a donation. That was very kind of the university,” said Williams.

The first national tournament in South Africa took place in 1997 and a year later the South African team won the inaugural Blind Cricket World Cup, beating Pakistan in the final by 10 wickets.

“Since then, it was almost a ‘knit one, miss one’ situation with the national tournament. We started with 40-over games, but from 2008 we played T20. These tournaments were held in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, December 2023 was moved to April 2024. The 2024 edition was cancelled. And then this year’s took place last week,” said Williams.

Commenting on Lwande Bhidla’s performance, he said: “Winning the overall top player award as a B3 player demonstrates world-class skill in the most competitive sight class. He does not receive double runs, making his performance truly extraordinary.”