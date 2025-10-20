Fatal Foskor Mine incident avoidable as mining death toll reaches 37 in 2025: Amcu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said the death reflects the urgent need for stronger safety measures, investment in technology and a culture of accountability across the industry. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

A mining accident at Foskor Mine in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, which claimed a life on Saturday, was avoidable, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said.

Foskor’s mining division processes phosphate-rich ore into high-quality phosphate rock concentrate, a critical input for agricultural productivity across the country.

The union said the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when two earthmoving machines collided. The operator of one of the machines, employed by a contractor, sustained fatal injuries.

The union said this preventable accident brings to 37 the total number of fatalities in the South African mining industry so far this year, as reported by the department of mineral and petroleum resources.

Amcu sent its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased mineworker.

“No worker should ever lose their life simply for earning a living. Technology can and should save lives. This tragedy occurred at a time when advanced technologies exist to prevent exactly these kinds of accidents,” the union said.

It said modern proximity detection and collision avoidance systems can slow down or stop machinery automatically when two machines approach each other, significantly reducing the risk of collisions.

The presence of large, mobile equipment on mine sites was a well-known and significant risk, and comprehensive risk assessments should be carried out and continuously reviewed, the union said.

Even if a company has no prior incidents on record, it remains responsible to proactively identify and manage foreseeable risks. Past incidents in other operations must serve as lessons to prevent similar tragedies elsewhere.

“This death was not inevitable. It reflects the urgent need for stronger safety measures, investment in technology and a culture of accountability across the industry,” Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said.

He said employers had both a legal and moral duty to ensure the health and safety of workers on site.

Amcu called on Foskor Mine management to immediately review their risk management systems and all mining companies to adopt modern collision avoidance technologies without delay.

“Every fatality is one too many. This tragic loss should serve as a turning point for all stakeholders, including the Minerals Council of South Africa, to reflect on and strengthen the clarity and effectiveness of guidance around collision avoidance system requirements, ensuring that safety is never reduced to just another statistic, Mathunjwa said.

TimesLIVE