Faults on killer bus highlight need for better roadworthy checks

The bus in which 43 lives were lost in a Limpopo crash was unroadworthy and overloaded.

This is according to a preliminary report presented to transport minister Barbara Creecy and deputy minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The crash occurred on October 12 on the N1 North in Limpopo. The DNC Coach bus had travelled from Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape en route to Harare in Zimbabwe. There were passengers from Malawi, Congo and Zimbabwe on board.

A findings summary showed:

A major contributing factor to the crash was the driver, who drove at a speed too high for the conditions down the mountain pass.

During the mechanical investigation, it was established that out of five brakes on the bus, one was not in operational condition.

None of the four brakes on the trailer worked and the suspension had been poorly repaired.

The bus has a seating capacity of 62 people, however there were 91 occupants at the time of the crash.

The report found it was daylight at the time of the crash, it was clear, with good visibility.

The road surface on the N1 before and after the crash scene was noted as being in good condition and not considered a cause and/or contributory factor.

The road markings were good and there is sufficient signage along the roadway on approach to the downhill to warn drivers to prepare to negotiate the roadway.

The RTMC report recommended law enforcement operations should be considered to examine and evaluate the roadworthiness of vehicles that enter South Africa, as the bus is a foreign-registered vehicle.

The National traffic police and their provincial counterparts should monitor heavy vehicles that do not adhere to warning signs and do not reduce speed when driving downhill, “as it is evident the bus and trailer drove at a speed too fast for the road environment and failed to negotiate the hairpin bend”.

Vehicle loads must be checked, as the bus and trailer were heavily overloaded at the time of the crash.

A final technical reconstruction report is being worked on.

The investigation intends to look at what happened at the weigh bridges where the issue of overloading was supposed to have been detected.

Creecy has directed the RTMC to investigate the bus company’s responsibility in ensuring the roadworthiness of the bus and to consider a culpable homicide complaint against it.

The team has also been asked to request the maintenance schedule and service records of the bus and to work with the anti-corruption unit to establish which road testing centre issued a roadworthy certificate for the vehicle.

The RTMC has been directed to liaise with provincial law enforcement authorities to ensure a compulsory roadworthy inspection specifically focusing on the DNC Coach fleet coming through South African border posts.

TimesLIVE