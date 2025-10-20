Joburg public safety MMC complains about arrest of 7 JMPD officers by police in Bekkersdal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku says police confiscated the JMPD officers’ service firearms, cellphones and vehicles, detaining them for the weekend without due process.

The SAPS and the Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) appear to be on a collision course after the arrest of seven JMPD officers in Bekkersdal on the West Rand on Friday.

Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said five officers from the JMPD’s tactical response unit (TRU) and two members of the vehicle recovery unit were arrested by SAPS while they were tracing a vehicle belonging to a known illegal mining kingpin operating on the West Rand. However, SAPS said its members acted within the law.

Tshwaku said the arrests underscored a disturbing breakdown in inter-agency co-operation that threatened operational integrity and public safety in Gauteng.

“On October 17, TRU officers, acting on credible intelligence regarding a stolen vehicle, located and began processing the recovery of the vehicle.

“During this lawful operation, SAPS members from Bekkersdal arrived unannounced and arrested the JMPD officers on baseless and fabricated charges,” Tshwaku said.

The SAPS officers confiscated the JMPD officers’ service firearms, cellphones and vehicles, detaining them for the weekend without due process.

“When JMPD internal affairs investigators arrived to seek clarity, they were refused access and dismissed by Bekkersdal SAPS personnel, who failed to account for the arrests or charges,” he said.

This raised concerns regarding the motives and conduct of SAPS in Bekkersdal, who inexplicably prioritised arresting JMPD officers over assisting in the recovery of evidence and the disruption of organised crime.

The detained officers were reportedly scheduled to appear in court. However, the lack of clear communication and administrative inconsistencies resulted in confusion about the venue and status of their appearance, further compounding the injustice faced by the JMPD officers.

Tshwaku called on Gauteng SAPS commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni to urgently intervene and initiate an independent, transparent investigation.

In response, Mthombeni’s office said Bekkersdal police arrested four TRU members and two illegal immigrants.

“The six suspects have been taken to Westonaria magistrate’s court facing charges which include attempted theft, malicious damage to property, trespassing, defeating the ends of justice and contravening the Immigration Act,” spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.

Mthombeni, upon engaging the district commissioner, was satisfied that the SAPS members had acted within the bounds of the law.

Muridili said police from Bekkersdal were called to the scene by the community after a community mobilisation against a raid by the TRU.

“The swift response by members emanates from a threat emerging in the West Rand policing area, where the district has experienced a spike in cases of house robberies and vehicle hijackings allegedly committed by suspects wearing traffic police and metro police uniforms, driving vehicles with blue lights,” Muridili said.

The district was on high alert and had increased police visibility.

“During station and district izimbizo, the community was addressed on the threat and urged to be vigilant.

“The collaboration with community-based organisations such as community police forums and patrollers, as well as private security companies through Business Against Crime South Africa’s eyes and ears initiative, has resulted in the arrest of 42 suspects for hijacking and house robberies from July to September and the recovery of 40 stolen/hijacked vehicles,“ Muridili said.

Mthombeni thanked the community for working closely with the SAPS to prevent, combat and investigate crime and to maintain public order.

Tshwaku said incidents of this nature eroded public confidence and emboldened criminality, a risk no responsible policing structure can afford.

Tshwaku urged Mthombeni and oversight authorities to address the matter with urgency and transparency.

