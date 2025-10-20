Kliptown residents protest over electricity delay, demand answers from mayor

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Angry residents from Kliptown informal settlement in Soweto barricade Klipspruit Valley road with rocks and burning tyres in protest against a lack of electricity and water.

Residents of Kliptown Phase 2 informal settlement in Soweto have taken to the streets to protest about electricity problems in their area.

Residents blocked the road near Dlamini Junction, the route leading to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Diepkloof, demanding Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero and their ward councillor, Sphiwe Simelane, address them.

Police are on the scene.

Glenrose Dlamini, a resident of Kliptown Phase 2, said the community had been waiting since 8am on Monday for the mayor and councillor to arrive.

“This whole thing started on Saturday when the company which was given the contract came to take their equipment, and we asked that they not do so, as we knew that if they took their equipment, they would not come back to finish the project,” Dlamini said.

“The councillor told us they will be back, but they haven’t come back.

“We want the councillor to call the mayor for us because the mayor promised us that the budget is there.”

According to Dlamini, this is not the first time a project has not reached Phase 2.

“It started with water and toilets. They only delivered around Phase 1 and it didn’t reach Phase 2,” she said.

“The electricity project must go on. We are waiting, it must not only be for Phase 1.”

Dlamini said the older and larger Phase 2 area has long struggled to get access to basic services.

“They don’t deliver anything, no water, no toilets, no electricity. We are tired,” she said.

“We’ll stand by the road until the mayor comes to fix this problem.”

Police had dispersed the protesters by lunchtime, but they were planning to regroup.

This is a developing story.

