South Africa

Limpopo soldier kills son, survives self-inflicted gunshot

Botho Molosankwe

Botho Molosankwe

News Editor

Fourteen SA soldiers died in the battle for Goma. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ER LOMBARD
A soldier allegedly killed his son and tried to take his own life. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ER LOMBARD

A Limpopo soldier is in hospital fighting for his life after allegedly killing his 17-year-old son and trying to take his own life.

He is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said information at their disposal was that Levubu police had received a call about a man having shot his son and attempting to take his own life by turning the 9mm pistol on himself at his home.

“The police quickly went to the scene. On arrival they found a male lying on the ground in a pool of blood who was still alive and next to him there was a handgun.

“Several cartridges were found around him. Further investigation led police inside the house, where they found a young male, estimated to be 17 years old, lying on the bed with bullet wounds in the head.

“The 53-year-old suspect, who is a member of SANDF based outside Mookgophong, was taken to hospital for medical treatment under police guard.”

Ledwaba said the motive behind the incident is unknown but domestic violence can not be ruled out.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned ongoing incidents of domestic violence in the province.

“I once more call upon families to seek professional help when experiencing domestic challenges instead of resorting to violence,” said Hadebe.

Sowetan

Top Stories