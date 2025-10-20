POLL | Should the government ban gambling?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Distressed gambling surged sevenfold, with millions losing billions daily and young players increasingly turning to risky bets as a false path to income. Picture: 123RF

South Africa’s gambling industry is booming and so are the cries for help.

According to the National Gambling Board’s (NGB’s) latest annual report, distress calls to the toll-free counselling line run by the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) rocketed to 1.1-million in 2024/25, up from 140,263 the year before and a shocking 623% increase.

Government has expressed concern about the explosive growth of gambling, warning stronger regulations are urgently needed.

The sector has been expanding by about 47% a year since 2021, contributing 0.83% to GDP and generating R74.9bn in revenue last year.

More than half of all working South Africans are considered gamblers, and worryingly, 27% of punters use their social grant money to place bets.

The NGB said problem gambling has risen to 31% nationally.

While a new National Gambling Amendment Bill is expected to be reintroduced in parliament after years of delays, some argue it’s time for government to go further and ban gambling altogether to curb addiction and social harm.