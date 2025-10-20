Students and scholars reflect on the annual JIAS creative writing workshop

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Over the past six weeks, the Johannesburg Institute for Advanced Study (JIAS) has again become a vibrant space of creative inquiry and literary collaboration through its 2025 Creative Writing Workshop for Emerging Writers. Guided by the theme “Exploring the Ordinary in Our Lives”, the workshop invited writers from Africa to immerse themselves in storytelling that finds meaning in everyday life.

At the helm of this year’s programme was Makhosazana Xaba, acclaimed writer, anthologist, essayist, poet, short story writer, translator and senior research fellow at JIAS. As the conceptualiser, designer and facilitator of the JIAS creative writing workshop (CWW), Xaba has shaped the programme into one of Africa’s most enriching literary residencies for emerging voices.

Her facilitation is rooted in her decades-long work in consciousness-raising, feminism, gender and health advocacy, and memoir writing in multiple African countries. “I accepted the invitation because workshop facilitation is work I have done for just over three decades,” she said.

“My style comes from that experience; it’s a mixture of individual support, group holding, playfulness and intellectual rigour, using carefully designed writing exercises, guided discussions and selected writerly readings.”

The 2025 workshop gathered writers from diverse cultural, linguistic and artistic backgrounds. Participants engaged six sub-themes conceptualised by Xaba:

family;

the body;

food;

history — our past in our present;

the personal is political; and

the normalised abnormal.

“These sub-themes allowed for a detailed focus,” she said. “I designed the workshop exercises accordingly. Facilitation dexterity allows conversation and creative energy to flow, enhanced by learning from one another. I invited the participants to share their country and cultural specifics during the discussions.”

This cross-cultural exchange brought moments of profound vulnerability and laughter. “There were many moments,” Xaba reflected. “But I’d like to mention two opposing ones: the silent crying tears flowing on people’s faces and the loud, uncontrollable group giggles. When people respond like that in a group setting, it means they are moved deeply, and that matters for writers.”

Language, too, was embraced as an integral part of identity. “The workshop language is English,” Xaba noted, “but everyone is free to use their home language where necessary.” For Xaba, this openness to linguistic plurality reflects the lived realities of African writers whose work often exists between multiple languages and worlds.

Beyond the writing exercises, community building was at the heart of the process. “I allocated readings to groups and later asked the participants to choose who to work with,” said Xaba. “Then there was the chain poem exercise and the ‘7 Hours, 7 Cities, 7 Themes’ short story writing activity; both required working as a group.” Through this collective creativity, participants discovered the strength of community and the shared spirit of pan-African storytelling.

For Noah Kamel Ibrahim, a poet and writer from Egypt whose work explores the poetics of food, family, identity, oppression, queerness and gender, being selected for the workshop was a moment of disbelief. “As a poet with limited short story experience, I was ecstatic to get the opportunity to participate in this workshop,” they said. “These past six weeks have been expansive in learning new skills and encouraging the growth of others I had put aside or forgotten.”

Noah described the environment as terrifying and exciting. “I have had to explore and write in a genre I’m intimidated by,” they said. “But being pushed to let go, experiment and just write within a supportive environment and through Makhosazana’s editing and feedback has been integral in overcoming my fears.”

The importance of community and collective growth emerged as one of the strongest lessons Noah took from the experience. “Collectively, in writing and the writing community, is where I feel most at home,” they said. “Hearing others’ stories and processes for creating reinforces how I want to move with my writing practice in the future. It’s been a reminder that writing is not a solitary act but a deeply communal one.”

Similarly, Denno Edinam Yawo, a Ghanaian poet and writer, found the experience transformative. His work delves into themes of the body, spirituality, faith and the politics of language. “I was beyond myself with joy when I received the email,” Denno said. “To hone my craft under the tutorship of Makhosazana Xaba and to build community with other writers has been a dream.”

He credits Xaba’s intentional approach for shifting his perspective on writing. “Her intentionality in getting us to be aware of our process as writers — our thinking in relation to the theme — and getting us to read and engage in literary conversations has been insightful,” he said. “The writing exercises done in the early mornings, the curated readings and peer feedback were all highlights. Another important aspect was Khosi’s feedback and advice for each of us after reading our work.”

For Denno, the workshop was also a space of emotional courage. “The challenges were learning to sit with discomfort, letting go of perfection and giving myself permission to write about things I had been taught to leave unsaid,” he reflected. “I overcame this by pushing myself to try new things and to be comfortable in the uncomfortable. The space was nurturing and patient.”

Participants described leaving the gathering with renewed confidence and discipline. “I’ve learnt that writing is not just about what happens on the page,” Denno said. “It’s also about what happens during the process of getting there. I’ve learnt that community is part of the craft.”

Asked what she hopes the participants will take away from the experience, Xaba’s response was succinct yet profound: “Confidence,” she said. “Confidence that will lead them to publish their own collections — not too long after the workshop — and to become writers to be reckoned with in their own countries.”

From Cape Agulhas, Yuwinn Kraukamp — bilingual writer, journalist, and 2024 Diana Ferrus Poetry Prize winner — echoed the spirit of gratitude and growth that defined the workshop. “I felt blessed to be selected for the JIAS workshop,” he said. “To be chosen among such a diverse and accomplished group of writers from around South Africa and the continent is a true privilege.”

He described the experience as “a series of unexpected exercises that challenged us to experiment, explore new techniques and write from unfamiliar perspectives.” The process, he noted, “made my writing more introspective and deliberate, deepening my skills and expanding my literary toolkit”.

The themes explored were not without difficulty. “We tackled complex topics such as the legacy of apartheid and the effects of gender-based violence,” Yuwinn said. “Though discomforting at first, these conversations are essential for individual growth and societal recovery.”

Reflecting on his biggest lesson, he added: “Writing can be playful, but it’s also a powerful tool to hold injustices to account and imagine compassionate futures.”

Over six weeks, the 2025 JIAS CWW became a laboratory of language, memory and imagination. Under Xaba’s expert guidance, it reaffirmed JIAS’s commitment to nurturing pan-African literary talent. The participants’ anthology will be published soon.

