Theft of pills hurts your cause, Ntshavheni tells foreigners after fatal bus crash

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has urged foreigners living in or visiting South Africa to be “well-mannered guests” and to respect the country’s laws.

Stolen prescription drugs, including antiretrovirals (ARVs), were found in the wreckage of a fatal bus crash in Limpopo transporting mostly Zimbabweans and Malawians.

“Cabinet calls on foreigners to be well-mannered guests in South Africa and reminds everyone that it took a lot of effort to stop the recent unsavoury treatment meted out against foreigners at local clinics,” said Ntshavheni.

“The proof that confirms brazen theft of medicines from government clinics does not assist efforts to restore conditions for foreigners to access public healthcare in South Africa.”

Operation Dudula has on several occasions blocked foreigners from entering clinics, actions that have been condemned by the health department and human rights organisations.

Ntshavheni’s remarks come after the discovery of bags filled with ARVs and other prescription medication scattered among the debris of a bus that overturned on the N1 near Makhado a week ago. Forty-three people died in the accident.

“Cabinet expressed its disappointment and disquiet about the buckets of ARV drugs and other prescription medications discovered in the wreckage of the bus with no documentation for medical cargo,” she said.

“A full-scale investigation has been launched, and law enforcement agencies are also treating this accident as a potential case of pharmaceutical smuggling.”

SAPS spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said though the lawful owner of the medication has not yet been identified, the police have opened an inquiry for further investigation.

Under South Africa’s Medicines and Related Substances Act, it is a criminal offence to possess or transport scheduled medicines without authorisation.

Individuals are only permitted to carry the quantity prescribed for their own treatment, which is typically a three-month supply in the case of chronic medication such as ARVs.

“The Medicines and Related Substances Act makes it a crime to possess certain scheduled medicines without authorisation. Carrying a large quantity of medicine without exception is illegal,” said Ledwaba

Ntshavheni warned that the theft of ARVs not only undermines the country’s public healthcare system but also endangers the fight against HIV.

“The theft of prescription medicine, in particular ARVs, also undermines the fight for a HIV-free region. When people use stolen medication inconsistently, they develop resistance, and that creates major problems for the fight against HIV. As a country facing the largest HIV pandemic, we are going to be worse hit by that. South Africans must stand strongly against those who steal our medication,” said Ntshavheni.

