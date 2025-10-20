Top cop ‘who always wanted to be an officer and fight crime’ achieves academic excellence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikilii so desperately wanted to be a police officer that she went against everything she stood for and lied to her parents to avoid becoming a teacher.

So desperate was Mosikili to become a police officer that she went against everything she stood for and lied to her parents. After completing matric in 1988, having obtained good marks particularly in mathematics and accounting, there were high expectations that she would pursue teaching as a career.

However, Free State-born Mosikili, who received her law degree last week, had her mind firmly set on becoming a police officer.

“After completing my studies in high school, my parents wanted me to become a teacher and told me to enrol at Bonamelo college of education in QwaQwa, but I was not interested. In those days, we had to physically go to the college and register, so I would go, but when it was my turn to register, I would go to the back of the queue to avoid registering. I then went home and told my parents that the queue was too long and I was told to come the following day. That is how I avoided becoming a teacher,” said Mosikili.

But her joy quickly turned to disapointment when the then South African Police told her she did not meet the physical requirements to become a police officer. “They said I was too short,” she laughed.

After Mosikili was finally enlisted in the police, there was no looking back. Fuelled by the determination to put an end to crime, she worked twice as hard to make a difference in her community.

“I cannot stand lawlessness, particularly violent crime. There are two incidents which happened when I was still young which have stuck with me all these years and also influenced me to join the police. I remember seeing a man lying in a pool of blood near our home in Phuthaditjhaba, QwaQwa, after being stabbed. He later died from his injuries. I also witnessed a woman being raped in an abandoned house while I was playing with my friends. I was young and powerless to help, but I made a promise to myself that when I was older, I would become a police officer and put an end to crime,” she said.

Mosikili has been a leader throughout her career and her appointment as national deputy police commissioner in July 2022 was an affirmation of her grit and determination.

“I appreciate and am thankful for everything I have been able to achieve in my life. I love being a member of the South African Police Service and contributing to the safety of our people,” she said.

Her law degree was the icing on the cake in a career which has spanned many years. In addition to her law degree, Mosikili also holds a degree in policing. She is grateful to her family and colleagues for their support.

“It has not been easy combining my job and studies, but my family has been very supportive. I also wish to thank my colleagues for their encouragement,” she said.

