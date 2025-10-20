UJ distances itself from crime expert Calvin Rafadi after Madlanga commission saga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UJ has distanced itself from forensic investigator Calvin Rafadi, who has been implicated in some of the evidence led at the Madlanga commission.

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) says it is internally addressing a matter involving its research associate, Calvin Rafadi, who has been mentioned at the Madlanga commission.

The institution said Rafadi, a private forensic investigator and crime expert, is a research associate at one of the university’s research chairs and not a full-time employee of the institution.

According to UJ, Rafadi does not represent the institution in any official capacity.

“It has been brought to the university’s attention that his name was mentioned in one of the testimonies presented to the Madlanga commission. The university is addressing the matter internally,” spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said.

The university did not respond to questions on whether it has had any discussions or correspondence with Rafadi since he was mentioned at the commission.

It also did not clarify what it meant by dealing with the matter internally, given that Rafadi does not represent the institution in any official capacity.

During the testimony of an anonymous witness referred to as Witness X, a series of WhatsApp messages were shared as part of the evidence downloaded from criminally- accused tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s cellphone.

The texts show that, on numerous occasions, Rafadi requested money from Matlala for fuel, rent and institutional fees.

The chats, which showed their allegedly beneficial relationship, date back to December 2024.

According to a witness statement, Rafadi returned the favour by contributing to a media narrative that suited Matlala regarding the political killings task team.

Sowetan’s sister publication TimesLIVE reported that in the chats Rafadi makes repeated requests for assistance with petrol and other financial help from Matlala.

The head of crime intelligence Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo had also revealed WhatsApp chats between Matlala and Rafadi during his testimony before the commission.

He alleged that Rafadi would obtain classified information and give it to Matlala, who then paid him for it.

Khumalo did not elaborate on what Matlala used the information for.

“Rafadi is linked to several high-ranking SAPS officials. Rafadi and Suleiman Kareem appear to be paid by Matlala for their access to senior SAPS members and their ability to advance the same goals pursued by [Brown] Mogotsi and to also leak sensitive police documents to Matlala.”

Rafadi has since released a statement maintaining his innocence, adding that he will demonstrate his main role in solving crime and conducting covert operations on behalf of the SAPS organised crime units and the intelligence agencies.

Rafadi said he met his deadline to submit the answering affidavit to the Madlanga commission.

“He now wishes that the commission could use their discretion to call him to the seat to testify in public, as he says his name was dragged badly into this unfortunate SAPS unit(s) infighting ...” read the statement.

