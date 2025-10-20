Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala awaits high court decision after bail appeal hearing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s fight for freedom continued in the Johannesburg high court on Monday where he appealed against the Alexandra magistrate’s court decision to deny him bail last month.

Matlala, who faces multiple charges including murder and attempted murder related to alleged contract killings, has been in custody since his arrest on May.

The 47-year-old security company owner insists he is innocent and says he has co-operated fully with the police from the start of its investigation.

Representing Matlala, advocate Laurance Hodes SC told judge Elmien Du Plessis that the magistrate who denied Matlala bail had made legal and factual errors. Hodes argued that the court overlooked had key facts and relied on information that was either incorrect or misleading.

“The magistrate made findings based on suspicions and assumptions rather than evidence,” said Hodes.

“All the other accused in this matter, including the alleged shooters and the appellant’s wife, have been released on bail or warning. Yet, the one person who has fully co-operated with police remains behind bars.”

Matlala had known about the investigation since late 2024, had allowed police to search his home and offices and never attempted to evade arrest, he said.

Hodes told the court that, “if Matlala wanted to flee, he had every opportunity to do so. Instead, he stayed, answered questions and made himself available whenever called.”

The defence also dismissed state claims that Matlala owned a private jet and a boat in Mauritius, calling them “fabrications” meant to portray him as a flight risk. Hodes argued that none of the evidence directly linked Matlala to the alleged crimes, saying the state’s case relied entirely on circumstantial details, such as a disputed voice note between two of the co-accused.

He added that Matlala’s health, including his chronic asthma, was not taken into account when the magistrate denied bail, despite him having been hospitalised for that condition in the past.

Prosecutor Elize le Roux opposed the appeal, arguing that the magistrate’s decision was justified given the seriousness of the charges and Matlala’s conduct.

Le Roux told the court Matlala had not been truthful in his bail affidavits and that forensic analysis of his phone showed he had undisclosed business interests in Mauritius and a falsified Eswatini identity card.

She also pointed out that a cellphone was found in his possession while in custody at Kgosi Mampuru correctional centre in July, which he had allegedly used to communicate unlawfully.

“That cellphone is not a small matter, it’s a way to reach people outside and in crimes of this nature, that poses a serious risk to witnesses,” said Le Roux.

Le Roux said the state’s case, while based largely on circumstantial evidence, included financial records, messages and voice notes that collectively pointed to Matlala’s involvement in orchestrating or financing the crimes.

“The appellant portrays himself as a victim of police harassment,” Le Roux argued, “but the evidence shows a man who has been evasive, deceptive and manipulative throughout the investigation.”

In reply, Hodes said the state’s claims were “sensational but unsupported”. He argued that the magistrate accepted speculation as fact, including the idea that Matlala could influence witnesses, even though no one had ever come forward with such a claim.

“There is no evidence that he used a phone to threaten or contact any witness. He was speaking to his attorney, not organising crimes from his cell” said the defence.

Hodes added that the police had been inconsistent in their handling of the case. “The very individuals the state calls professional hitmen are out on warning yet my client, who is not tied to any weapon or ballistic evidence, is kept in custody. That cannot be justice.”

The defence proposed that if the court remained concerned about potential risks, bail could be granted under strict conditions including house arrest, electronic monitoring and a R100,000 bail amount.

Du Plessis thanked both sides and reserved judgment.

“I will do my best to have it uploaded by Friday,” said the judge, adding that if not, the ruling would be delivered electronically the following Monday.

TimesLIVE