Booze tests ramped up on KZN roads ahead of festive season

Transport MEC Siboniso Duma says KwaZulu-Natal has ordered more than 2,500 blood/alcohol testing kits to clamp down on drunk driving.

He said he has given the Road Traffic Inspectorate “a mandate to be firm against those who are turning our road networks into killing fields”.

Since mid-August, more than 896 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving.

Over the past weekend, 274 motorists were arrested for intoxication in Newcastle alone. A male driver was arrested in the Madadeni area with an alcohol content eight times over the legal limit and a taxi driver in Madadeni was seven times over the limit.

“We have taken a decision to ensure many arrests of drunk drivers over the next few weeks and beyond,” the MEC said.

“Our message is very clear: drink, drive and earn yourself a criminal record.”

