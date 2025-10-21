Cull of vervet monkeys halted at KZN retirement village

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While vervet monkeys cause frustration in residential areas, it is critical to remember “these are highly intelligent, social and sentient animals”, says Douglas Wolhuter, manager of the NSPCA’s wildlife protection unit. File image

A plan to cull vervet monkeys at a retirement village on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast has been stopped after public outrage.

Umdoni Retirement Village in Pennington told its residents to stay indoors next Sunday while it carried out a “wildlife management programme” conducted by Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife in collaboration with local authorities. This came after monkeys had invaded homes and left elderly residents with broken bones and bites.

Several online petitions and complaints were sent to the National Council of SPCAs, arguing it was “unnecessary and inhumane, given there was no verified severe human–primate conflict at the site”.

The NSPCA said an agreement had been reached that “no mass cull will take place and any future wildlife management interventions will be handled in accordance with provincial conservation and animal welfare legislation”.

Chief inspector Douglas Wolhuter, manager of the NSPCA’s wildlife protection unit, said while vervet monkeys cause frustration in residential areas, it is critical to remember “these are highly intelligent, social and sentient animals”.

“Lethal control should never be the first option or the easy one. A balanced, evidence-based approach protects people and animals and helps avoid suffering,” said Wolhunter.

“We remain fully committed to the principle of peaceful coexistence with wildlife. This value is central to our community’s identity and is reflected in our daily life. However, when the safety of our residents is threatened, responsible and compassionate intervention becomes necessary,” he said. — Pierre Rossouw, Umdoni Retirement Village CEO

“Animal welfare considerations must form part of any conflict mitigation strategy. This includes ensuring ‘monkey-proof’ bins and proper waste disposal systems are in place to prevent attractants, the use of humane deterrents and education initiatives to reduce conflict and consultation with the local SPCA and the NSPCA’s oversight before any action is taken.”

Umdoni Retirement Village’s CEO Pierre Rossouw, in a communique to residents, said some elderly residents’ safety had been “compromised by the increasingly bold and disruptive behaviour of roaming monkey troops”. He said residents have witnessed and personally experienced traumatising incidents over recent months, including:

physical confrontations that placed vulnerable individuals at risk;

homes being entered and damaged and causing distress and fear;

highly dangerous schedule 5 medication being taken by monkeys and posing serious risks to animals and residents;

serious injuries including broken wrists, fractures, back injuries and biting incidents that required medical treatment; and

grabbing personal items such as groceries, Bibles and other belongings.

“We remain fully committed to the principle of peaceful coexistence with wildlife. This value is central to our community’s identity and is reflected in our daily life. However, when the safety of our residents is threatened, responsible and compassionate intervention becomes necessary,” he said.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife said it “acknowledges the increase in human-monkey conflicts within the province”.

“A primary cause of this conflict is poor waste management, which provides an unlimited and easily accessible food source for the intelligent animals,” said spokesperson Musa Mntambo.

He said the most effective, long-term solution to human-wildlife conflict was the proper securing and management of waste.

Ezemvelo animal scientist Brent Coverdale highlighted the health impacts of human waste on primate populations.

“The ultra-processed diets of humans and the waste generated are leading to birthing complications within vervet monkeys, and type II diabetes is starting to be recorded in Chacma baboons,” he said.

“The disruption within the natural systems has resulted in vervets seeking high-sugar foods while simultaneously losing any fear of humans. The dietary change, combined with the species’ intelligence and ability to exploit niches within the environment, is why proper waste management is so critical to reducing conflict.”

