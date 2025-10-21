E-commerce giant Alibaba chooses Durban as base for its African operations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mayor Cyril Xaba had high-level engagements with Alibaba trade representatives at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, where he pitched Durban as Africa’s gateway for global e-commerce.

EThekwini’s quest to become a digital trade hub has received a major boost after global e-commerce giant Alibaba chose it as the base for its African operations.

This follows mayor Cyril Xaba’s high-level engagement with Alibaba’s trade representatives at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, where he pitched Durban as the gateway to the continent for global e-commerce.

“This marks a major milestone for the city’s digital and economic development strategy,” the city said in a statement on Tuesday.

The city expects the move to unlock new opportunities for local entrepreneurs, SMMEs and start-ups by offering them access to international markets through Alibaba’s powerful online platforms.

“In addition to trade access, the partnership will bring training, digital skills development and entrepreneurship programmes which all seek to support job creation and economic inclusion.”

Key to securing the deal was Durban’s strategic location, including one of Africa’s busiest ports, growing logistics infrastructure, and proximity to King Shaka International Airport.

Xaba said the partnership will put Durban on the global map as Africa’s smart port city, able to connect people, products and innovation to the rest of the world.

The move is part of eThekwini’s broader internationalisation strategy. The city recently signed a letter of intent with Xi’an and maintains active partnerships with other Chinese cities, including Xiamen, Guangzhou and Ningde.

TimesLIVE

