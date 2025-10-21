Lion tries to escape by jumping off vehicle en route to game farm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The lion escaped from a truck and trailer on the R49 between Lichtenburg and Bakerville.

Video footage of a lion jumping off the top of a truck and trailer on the road between Bakerville and Lichtenburg on Monday has been confirmed as legitimate by the North West government.

Dashcam footage shared on Facebook by Izak du Plessis shows the lion escaping from the vehicle, albeit with difficulty as he lands awkwardly.

Du Plessis, from Nuuspod, said he had confirmed with the owner, a game farmer, that the big cat had been drugged and recaptured shortly afterwards. The lion was apparently being transported to the farm after a recent purchase.

Kyk hoe spring hierdie oom se leeu tussen Bakerville en Lichtenburg uit die trok. Die leeu behoort aan die wildboer Pat Loots van Noordwes. In 'n telefoniese onderhoud het hy my verseker dat die leeu kort na die voorval verdoof is en toe veilig by die plaas afgelaai is. Hy het ook benadruk dat niemand beseer is nie, ook nie die leeu nie, en dat al sy permitte in orde was. Hy het wel versoek dat ek nie die onderhoud met hom sal publiseer nie, wat ek sal respekteer. Ek verskaf wel die onderhoud aan Laevelder om uit te berig, dus kan julle daar gaan lees wat het gebeur. Posted by Izak Du Plessis on Monday, October 20, 2025

Jeremiah Matebesi, spokesperson for the North West conservation department, said the lion was being transported from the Free State to Nietverdiend in Ramotshere Moiloa.

“The public is assured there is no cause for alarm. The department has verified that the lion has been captured and no longer poses a threat to the community or road users.”

An investigation has been launched to assess whether the owner complied with all relevant legislation, including laws governing the transportation, handling and welfare of carnivores.

TimesLIVE