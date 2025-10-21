LISTEN |Witness describes tense standoff as Hawks tried to interfere during operation at KT Molefe’s home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Katiso 'KT' Molefe and Michael Pule Tau in the Alexandra magistrate's court where they appeared in connection with the murder of DJ Sumbody. File photo.

A police investigator testifying before the Madlanga commission of inquiry, identified only as Witness A, told the commission how his team faced attempted interference from members of the Hawks during a large-scale search at the Sandhurst home of Katiso “KT” Molefe.

The team had just served Molefe with a warrant and was conducting a search as part of the investigation into the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

During the operation on December 6, Witness A said the team received reports that several people from the Hawks had arrived at the property, demanding to be allowed in and to be briefed on the nature of the investigation.

The witness said the members explained that they were sent by their general national head, whom the witness clarified was Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya, at the time.

He said the members didn’t want to back off even after they were refused the information, describing this as unusual.

“It was an unusual thing. It was an odd thing to happen, because why would you want the case number or the details of the docket? What would you do with that, let alone this case, which was not even shared with the units? So for a different component to want to know the details of the case we were working on was so unusual,” he said.

He said a helicopter initially thought to belong to the SAPS, later confirmed to be a Gauteng traffic helicopter, hovered low above Molefe’s home.

He explained that they later established that it was being operated by Inspector George Raftopoulose, who reportedly told the team a Hawks officer had sent him to check reports of “bogus police” at the scene.

“It is unheard of that the SAPS officials from different divisions and units would arrive at a private residence where a take-down operation is under way and attempt to interfere in that operation. If there were real concerns that the operation was illegal for whatever reason on their side, I still would not expect an entire team from DPCI with a helicopter to descend on us and try to stop the operation and resist our attempts to protect the integrity of the operation,” he said.

He said this, to him, further demonstrated the wide influence that Molefe had within law enforcement.

Witness A said he had also received a call from a member of the public known to him, who said, “the person that we’ve just arrested is the person of the generals”.

He explained how the tense situation prompted a request for reinforcement.

According to the witness, during the time of his arrest, while being handcuffed, he asked how he was being linked to Swart’s murder because he was not there.

The commission continues.

