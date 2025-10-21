Mchunu says chief of staff position wasn’t advertised, he chose Nkabinde

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cedrick Nkabinde, the chief of staff in the office of police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff position was not advertised externally; rather, it was an internal process where Cedrick Nkabinde was chosen by Mchunu.

Mchunu made his third appearance on Tuesday before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

Nkabinde was appointed in Mchunu’s office as chief of staff last year. He is a former member of the SAPS. He left the service as a junior member and was recruited by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). He left Ipid and was unemployed for a long time.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Nkabinde had no clue about the scope of work when he was appointed and claimed he called him to ask about the job.

“He did not know anything about the role; that’s why he called me to ask what it entailed,” Mkhwanazi told the ad hoc committee when he appeared before it.

“The only thing Nkabinde knew was a police docket. When he was invited to be chief of staff, it was a shock to him, but I ended up telling him about the amount of money he would be making in that position.”

Mchunu said he met Nkabinde in 2017 when he was working in criminal investigations at Ipid, where Mchunu was implicated in a murder case. Nkabinde was assigned to the case and maintained contact with Mchunu.

Asked about the appointment of Nkabinde, Mchunu said the names of qualifying candidates to be considered for the post are drawn from the ministerial handbook and are interviewed by a panel.

“The position is not advertised. It’s an internal arrangement where you give the panel the names of people [to interview],” he said.

After that, Mchunu said he received a list of successful candidates and chose one from those selected by the panel, which was Nkabinde. He said Nkabinde met the criteria for the position, despite his limited experience in the police service.

Other than knowing Nkabinde previously, he chose him because of his educational qualifications and experience.

“The post didn’t require someone who had been a brigadier or at a higher level in SAPS. You can even get someone who has no experience in policing, but I needed someone with experience.

“You also need someone you can trust. There are a number of factors to consider when doing so.”

