Mchunu ‘taken aback’ when he heard PKTT was still active despite his directive

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu expressed shock when national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola confirmed that the political killings task team (PKTT) is still active and will continue its work despite Mchunu’s directive to disband it.

In his testimony to parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, Masemola expressed his disapproval of the December 31 letter he received from Mchunu directing him to “immediately” disband the PKTT. He said the task team has not been disbanded.

Responding to a question from DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach on Tuesday about his view on the PKTT being active, Mchunu said he was “taken aback” by Masemola’s claims, saying that Masemola had agreed with his directive.

“I was taken aback when the national commissioner spoke like that because it meant that, on one hand, he agreed, and on the other, he disagreed,” Mchunu said.

Masemola said he had suggested a phased winding down of the PKTT instead of immediate disbandment. However, Mchunu said that when he received letters from Masemola’s office regarding his suggested approach, he thought Masemola was in agreement with his plans to disband the task team.

“When he sent the letter from his office and made the presentation, what I understood him to be doing was that we were in agreement that we had to wrap up.

“I had no other hidden signs or feeling that we were not together on the matter. He had not done that before.”

When asked what he was going to do about Masemola not following his instructions, Mchunu said he couldn’t answer that as he was on special leave.

“If I had it my way, I wouldn’t be on leave. I would be proceeding with the work of the SAPS and making people feel safer.”

