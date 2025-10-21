POLL| Should ‘Cat’ Matlala be granted bail while awaiting trial?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala returned to the Johannesburg high court on Monday to appeal the Alexandra magistrate’s court ruling denying him bail.

Matlala, who faces murder and attempted murder charges linked to alleged contract killings, has been in custody since May.

His counsel, Laurance Hodes SC, argued the magistrate relied on “suspicions and assumptions rather than evidence” and said Matlala had co-operated fully with police and never tried to flee.

Prosecutor Elize le Roux opposed bail, saying Matlala was “evasive and deceptive” and had been found with a cellphone in custody, which posed a risk to witnesses.

Judge Elmien du Plessis reserved judgment, saying she hoped to deliver a ruling by Friday.

