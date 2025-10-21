Private institutions get official recognition as universities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela has approved a new policy allowing private higher education institutions to be recognised as universities. File photo.

In a historic shift for South Africa’s tertiary education system, the higher education and training department (DHET) has approved a new policy that allows private higher education institutions to be recognised as universities.

The policy for the recognition of South African higher education institutional types, published in the government gazette on October 17, marks the first time in the country’s democratic history that private universities can legally use the title “university”.

Issued under the Higher Education Act, the policy sets out a framework that applies equally to public and private institutions. It introduces three recognised categories — higher education colleges, university colleges and universities — and aims to promote fairness, inclusivity and academic excellence in the tertiary sector.

“The title ‘university’ should reflect quality and governance, not ownership,” said Dr Linda Meyer, MD of IIE Rosebank College.

The change corrects what the department called a “long-standing inequality” that prevented private institutions from using the title “university”, even when they met international academic and research standards.

According to the department, private higher education now makes up 22% of South Africa’s tertiary education market. The new classification recognises that private institutions have long played a vital role in meeting the country’s growing demand for higher education and skills development.

The government sends a clear message that it values excellence wherever it is, and the pursuit of knowledge is not confined only to one sector — Dr Linda Meyer, MD of IIE Rosebank College

University colleges will act as “incubators of innovation”, helping institutions transition from colleges to full university status. The department and the Council on Higher Education (CHE) will oversee a rigorous application process to ensure that only qualifying institutions earn university recognition.

Applicants will need to show:

strong academic governance;

ethical leadership;

financial stability; and

consistent teaching and research performance.

Compliance with the CHE’s quality assurance and the department’s registration standards will remain “non-negotiable”.

The policy also aims to strengthen collaboration between public and private institutions through shared research projects, postgraduate supervision and academic partnerships.

By giving private universities the right to use the title “university”, the department hopes to encourage a more equitable, inclusive and competitive higher education sector.

“The future of higher education is collaborative, inclusive and excellence-driven,” said higher education and training minister Buti Manamela.

The change reflects the government’s confidence in the maturity of private higher education and its contribution to national development, he said. For the first time, private universities that meet the same rigorous standards as public ones can be recognised for what they are.

“The government sends a clear message that it values excellence wherever it is, and the pursuit of knowledge is not confined only to one sector,” added Meyer.

TimesLIVE