Sadtu asks communities to not use schools for protests during matric exams

Sadtu has urged communities to be considerate and support pupils as the matrics get set to write their exams. File photo. Picture: JACO MARAIS/DIE BURGER/GALLO IMAGES

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has called on communities to refrain from using schools as platforms for protest action during the matric exams.

Speaking to radio station SAfm, Sadtu national spokesperson Nomusa Cembi urged communities to put pupils first during this crucial period of their lives.

“We are urging communities not to use the schools in this period to raise issues they may have with the municipality [or other entity]. We have had instances in previous years where people would block entrances to schools or protest outside schools,” said Cembi.

Cembi said communities should rather rally behind schools and ensure that all pupils reach their exam venues safely.

“We are urging communities to rally around schools and make sure that all roads leading to schools are not blocked. They should support the learners,” she said.

Cembi appealed to service providers, such as learner transport operators, not to use the exam period to air grievances.

“I think it was last year in the Eastern Cape where transport providers went on strike, saying they were not paid so they could not transport learners to school. We are urging them to raise their matters at another time,” she said.

“We understand communities have issues but please do not raise them at this time or in such a manner that it affects the ability of learners to write their exams,” said Cembi

Her comments come as the department of basic education (DBE) begins administering the 2025 NSC exams for nearly 900,000 candidates across the country.

Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube said the department was ready for the exams, which began on Tuesday.

“This year we have 6,376 public schools and 579 independent schools that will serve as official examination centres,” said Gwarube.

Gwarube said all 6,955 examination centres nationwide had been categorised according to risk levels, with a third of them already audited. The process, she said, ensures that centres with histories of irregularities receive appropriate security measures and personnel.

High-risk centres have been assigned permanent external invigilators to maintain oversight throughout the examination period and prevent irregularities.

Gwarube appealed to communities to minimise disruptions during the exams.

“We are asking communities to please support us in ensuring there are minimal disruptions to the matric exams. These are important exams for our learners and we want to make sure that there are no disruptions at all – that there are no protests at schools, no protest action in our communities, so we can insulate our learners from outside disruptions as much as possible,” said Gwarube.

She said the department had also requested MPs, legislatures and local councils to minimise oversight visits during the exams.

“We want to make sure there’s absolutely no disruptions at our schools. This is a big moment for our matriculants. We want to make sure that they are able to write in peace, and that we give them the requisite space.”

