Sugary flavours are spoiling infant food

Most commercial complementary foods are sweet and high in sugar, with many containing added sugar to appeal to babies’ and young children’s natural preference for sweetness. Stock photo.

Many packaged foods for babies and young children sold in South Africa contain flavourings that could harm their eating habits and health, a Stellenbosch University study shows.

The flavourings in these foods — also called commercial complementary foods (CCFs) — need to be re-evaluated, and labelling regulations must be strengthened and enforced, the researchers said.

In the study published in the journal Maternal and Child Nutrition, the researchers created a profile of flavourings added to CCFs, focusing on their prevalence and type (taste, flavour and nature).

By photographing product labels and reaching out to manufacturers, the researchers looked at CCFs for babies and young children aged six to 23 months, available in supermarkets, pharmacies and baby shops nationwide. Most of the products included in the study were manufactured in South Africa, while the rest were imported.

Only half of the CCFs complied with South African labelling regulations relating to flavourings, and more than three-quarters (78.3%) violated regulations relating to non‐addition claims, they found. “Non-addition claims are statements that say a certain ingredient — usually one that’s commonly added to similar foods — has not been added to the product.”

Most of the CCFs are sweet and high in sugar, with many containing added sugar to appeal to babies’ and young children’s natural preference for sweetness. “This sort of marketing may result in children developing a preference for certain flavours over acceptance of the specific foods.”

While all flavourings containing CCFs [commercial complementary foods] indicated flavourings correctly in their ingredient lists, a small percentage of CCF names and/or descriptors were misleading to parents and carers by implying the products contain certain real ingredients, not just flavourings of these ingredients — Stellenbosch University study

On their findings, the researchers said:

About a third (36.2%) of CCFs contained flavourings, with just more than three-quarters (75.9%) of these containing one and the remainder up to three flavourings.

84% of baby cereals and porridges contained flavourings.

The flavourings in CCFs were primarily sweet flavours (more than 80%), with vanilla the most prevalent flavour. Other flavours include caramel, chocolate, honey and rooibos.

Almost half (48.6%) of the baby drinks, all labelled as suitable for babies six months and older, contained flavourings.

The researchers called attention to the issue of misleading marketing of CCFs.

“While all flavourings containing CCFs indicated flavourings correctly in their ingredient lists, a small percentage of CCF names and/or descriptors were misleading to parents and carers by implying the products contain certain real ingredients, not just flavourings of these ingredients.”

The researchers emphasised the need to enforce national regulations relating to foodstuffs for infants and young children which explicitly prohibit any health, medical or nutrition claims for these products.

“National regulations play a critical role in safeguarding public health, ensuring parents and carers receive accurate information about the products they buy, and maintaining the integrity of infant and child nutrition.

“Strengthening these regulations and their enforcement would help ensure infants and young children are provided with safe, nutritious and appropriately labelled food options. The enforcement of these regulations is essential to help parents and carers make proper food choices for their infants and young children.

“We also need stronger national mechanisms to ensure that food manufacturers fully comply with all aspects of food safety regulations.”

Because South Africa is a key trade gateway, the researchers say their findings also apply to neighbouring African countries.

