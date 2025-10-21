Two teenagers killed, four injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Westbury

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng provincial serious and violent crimes unit has registered seven cases of murder, three counts of attempted murder and an inquest following a mass shooting in Orange Farm in the early hours of Sunday. Picture: STOCK

Two teenagers have been killed and four others wounded in a suspected gang-related shooting in Westbury on Tuesday.

SAPS spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police in Sophiatown responded to reports of a shooting in which six teenagers were caught in the gunfire.

“The police in Sophiatown responded to a shooting incident in Westbury where six teenagers were shot. The victims were rushed to hospital. Two of them were declared dead on arrival and four are receiving medical attention,” said Muridili.

Preliminary reports indicate that the shooting was linked to ongoing gang violence in the area.

“It is reported that the six, aged between 14 and 19, were shot at by three suspects believed to be from a rival gang,” she said.

The provincial anti-gang unit and SAPS forensic services were deployed to the scene, while district crime intelligence was mobilised to assist in tracing the suspects.

“District crime intelligence has also been mobilised to assist the anti-gang unit with the tracing of the suspects,” said Muridili.

The incident comes amid ongoing efforts by police to curb gang violence in Westbury and surrounding areas such as Riverlea, Eldorado Park and Noordgesig.

Last year, Gauteng police dismissed social media claims alleging that 13 people had been killed in gang-affected areas in a single week, clarifying that only three murders were recorded in Westbury and Sophiatown in that period.

In June 2024, one of the province’s most wanted gang suspects, Morgan John, also known as Big John, was arrested for murder and appeared in court last year.

Muridili said Gauteng police had several interventions in place across high-risk areas, including Westbury, Riverlea, Eldorado Park, Noordgesig, Reigerpark, Bella Vista, Chrisville, Toekomsrus and South Hills.

“There are extra deployments in place to augment members from anti-gang and the local stations’ day-to-day policing. The 24-hour deployments comprise members from public order police, the tactical response unit, the flying squad, K9 and Johannesburg Metro Police. These multidisciplinary forces are assisted by private security officers as well,” said Muridili.

Police investigations continue.

TimesLIVE