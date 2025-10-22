Another investigator details threats, tampering and Transnet link in engineer’s murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A police investigator who is appearing as a witness at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, told the commission on Wednesday that the murder investigation of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart was marred by interference, intimidation and a web of corruption linked to a manipulated Transnet tender allegedly involving relatives of the main suspect, Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Testifying under the pseudonym Witness B, the officer who worked alongside Witness A on the case, described it as “the most intense” investigation of her career.

“I’ve faced threats before, but this case was different. There were so many interferences and threats, it was intense,” she said.

She told the commission that many people had an unusual interest in the docket, including members of the public and police officers of different ranks.

“Most of the interest came from people supporting the suspect,” she said.

As soon as her testimony got under way on Wednesday, the witness took the commission through how they had conducted the investigation, linked the suspects and made arrests.

“The evidence that linked them included video footage, witness accounts, cellphone data and ballistic findings,” she said.

Although the accused had gone to lengths to cover their tracks, she said that through available evidence they were able to place them at the crime scene.

She detailed how they faced threats in court, having videos and pictures of them taken by people and also being almost driven off the road.

The witness recalled how one woman in court said, almost bragging, “KT will make this thing disappear”.

“It felt like a warning,” she said.

The commission also heard how Swart’s murder was allegedly tied to corruption at Transnet involving a tender awarded to SK Group, a company linked to Molefe’s nephew, Lucky Molefe, a Transnet buyer.

According to Witness B, SK Group’s tender win was rigged as the two competing companies were both dummy companies. She explained that the tender was manipulated, and SK Group benefited.

Investigators believe Swart was not the intended target.

Witness B reiterated her belief that elements within law enforcement had interfered with the investigation. This includes the deletion of a ballistic report from the SAPS system.

She said that while certain key ballistic evidence, including serial numbers, could not be recovered in Silverton, technicians in KwaZulu-Natal later managed to retrieve etched serial numbers that could help establish links between the firearms and the crime.