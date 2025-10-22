Arrest made in deadly Bronkhorstspruit tavern attack

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Qedukoma tavern in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, where five people were shot dead. Police have arrested a suspect.

Police have arrested one of the suspects wanted for the tavern shooting at Zithobeni, Bronkhorstpruit, this month, which resulted in five deaths and six injuries.

The Gauteng police’s serious and violent crimes investigations unit, working with members from the Bronkhorstspruit police, arrested the suspect in Zithobeni on Tuesday.

“He will appear in the Bronkhorstpruit magistrate’s court on Thursday, facing five counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder,” police said.

Police said five of the victims who were admitted to hospital have been discharged, while the sixth remains in hospital.

In the incident on October 5, witnesses reported that two men known in the community entered the tavern and demanded that one of the patrons hand over his licensed firearm.

A shot went off, and when the patrons ran outside, the suspects fired randomly. The patron with a firearm was injured and his firearm was taken.

