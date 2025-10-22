Boy, 8, dies after plunging down lift shaft, twin sister is critical

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Homii residential complex in the Durban CBD where 8-year-old Aphelele died instantly while his twin sister Aphile is fighting for her life in hospital after their fell from the fourth floor to the basement on October 18.

Building owners have a clear legal obligation to ensure safety within their premises, a legal expert said on Wednesday.

Nqobile Gumbi from N Gumbi and Associates said this after an eight-year-old boy died and his twin sister was left fighting for her life when they fell down a lift shaft in a residential building in the Durban city centre at the weekend.

“People’s safety is of paramount importance to building owners and they need to make sure that the building is safe in all ways that we can think about,” Gumbi said in an interview with VumaFM.

“When it comes to lifts, if a lift has a problem, usually they would put up a sign saying people should not use it. Sometimes they even put barricades up so that you don’t attempt to enter the lift,” the attorney said.

Gumbi said building owners had a duty to make sure that their lifts were working at all times.

“If they are faulty, they must inform the people living in the building not to use the lift because there is a risk. They should have barricaded it to make sure that kids cannot have access to that place. You don’t have to be a lawyer to know that,” he said.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday at the Homii Lifestyle Apartments on Pixley KaSeme Street.

The father of the twins, Khaya Dlamini, said his son, Aphelele, died instantly while his twin sister Aphile remains in intensive care with severe injuries after falling from the fourth floor to the basement of the building.

“During weekends children play until late. The floor they were on is where most kids live. We live on the fifth floor,” Dlamini said.

He said the children were returning from the playground area to the waiting area, where there is a couch, when the tragedy occurred.

“How it happened that they ended up in the lift shaft I don’t know because the building owners are refusing to give me the footage,” he said.

According to Dlamini, the building has two lifts, one functioning and another that has been out of service for some time.

“The one that is not working, the doors were closed but there were no precautions or hazards to say this is dangerous. So while the children were playing, they ended up at the door of the hazardous lift. When you push the door, it opens — there is no lift inside, it’s just an empty shaft,” he said.

“When we reached the children, my son was already dead and my daughter is now in ICU,” he said, his voice breaking.

Dlamini said no-one from the building’s management came to see them at the hospital.

“From my knowledge, if an incident happens in the building, it doesn’t matter what happens or where you are, you try your best to reach those people. At hospital no-one came to see us,” he said.

He recalled receiving a late night call from the building’s manager, identified as Sbu Mabaso.

“He called and said he heard about the incident. I told him my son is no more. He sympathised with me and said, ‘If you need anything, give me a call.’ I didn’t want to focus on that at the time. I was worried about my daughter,” said Dlamini.

The grieving father said his daughter sustained severe head injuries, internal bleeding, a shattered collarbone, fractured spine and broken limbs.

“She is in a critical condition,” he said.

He expressed frustration with how the investigation has been handled, claiming that the statement he gave police at the mortuary has since disappeared.

“The law has failed me. I gave my statement while I was at the mortuary with the police, but that same statement disappeared,” said Dlamini.

He said a police sergeant handling the case told him to “focus on burying his child” instead of pushing for answers.

“It was painful to hear that,” he said.

In a statement, Homii Lifestyle confirmed the incident, offering condolences to the family while saying the matter was under investigation.

“We confirm that the safety and wellbeing of our residents and community members remains our priority. We are co-operating fully with all relevant authorities and will continue to engage openly throughout the process,” the statement read.

Homii said counselling and emotional support were being offered to affected residents and that its team “remains in direct contact with the family”.

Meanwhile, Dlamini said he would not rest until justice is served.

“We have two actions to take care of which are the criminal case and the civil action. My child deserves justice,” he said.

TimesLIVE