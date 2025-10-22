‘Broken telephone’ evidence sinks R500,000 defamation lawsuit against Cape Town hotel driver

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The passengers were dropped off by their driver at a restaurant in Constantia. Stock photo

It was a case of “broken telephone” evidence that torpedoed a businesswoman’s R500,000 defamation lawsuit against a hotel driver for allegedly saying she had been abusive towards her elderly mother in Cape Town.

Rosemary Ryan sought the civil damages award at the high court against Yusrie Cornelius, a driver employed by the Hyatt Regency Cape Town. The company opposed the lawsuit.

Ryan testified that Cornelius had transported her and her mother for a meal at the La Colombe restaurant in Constantia.

“After their lunch, [Ryan] and her mother left in a taxi. [Ryan] subsequently received a phone call from one of her cousins, who had also attended the lunch,” reads the judgment handed down on Monday.

“The cousin told [her] that the doorman at the restaurant had informed [the cousin] that the driver had told him [the doorman] that [she] had been abusive to her mother in his vehicle on their way to the restaurant. The doorman indicated to the cousin that members of the public in the vicinity heard the remarks which were, of course, untrue. Members of [Ryan’s] family also heard what the doorman said to [the] cousin.”

Ryan, the court added, was a “well-known businesswoman and the statements allegedly made about her conduct towards her elderly mother were damaging to her dignity and reputation”, the judgment reads.

However, Ryan was the only witness who testified. When the court enquired about the doorman, her legal counsel said he was unavailable to give evidence.

The judgment did not specify the date of the trip to the restaurant.

At a basic level, the court could not assess the demeanour of the doorman. The court does not know what the relationship between the doorman and the driver was, and whether the former might have had a motive for making false allegations as regards the latter — Phillipa Van Zyl, acting judge

However, without any further evidence to support the claim the court was reluctant to grant an order against the driver.

“I have no reason to regard [Ryan] as an uncreditworthy witness,” the judgment reads.

“The probative value of the evidence depends, however, to a much greater extent upon whether the doorman was accurately conveying to the cousin what the driver had told him, and whether the cousin, in turn, accurately conveyed the message to [Ryan].

“Whether that is the case ultimately [going to the root of this broken telephone] depends entirely upon the doorman’s credibility. I have no basis upon which to assess the reliability of the doorman’s say-so, or, for that matter, the cousin’s.”

Acting judge Phillipa Van Zyl said there was no evidence, either spoken or in writing, about the alleged defamation or its impact.

“I do not regard the admission of the evidence to be in the interests of justice in the present matter. The hearsay evidence goes to the heart of the case – whether [Ryan] had in fact been defamed.

“It is an established principle that, in such a case, courts will be less amenable to allowing such evidence than in cases where the evidence sought to be admitted relates to a collateral aspect,” the judgment reads.

“At a basic level, the court could not assess the demeanour of the doorman. The court does not know what the relationship between the doorman and the driver was, and whether the former might have had a motive for making false allegations as regards the latter.

“The alleged conversation was not corroborated by any other evidence led during the proceedings. There is no measure by which to assess whether the evidence bears ‘the hallmark of truthfulness and reliability’.

“Relying on nothing more than the series of conversations from driver to doorman to cousin to plaintiff to hold the driver liable in damages is, for obvious reasons, severely prejudicial.”

Van Zyl dismissed the application.