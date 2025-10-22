Couple reunited with lost wedding album thanks to sleuthing by Cape Town library staff

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A couple who lost their wedding photo album more than two decades ago have been reunited with their precious memories thanks to detective work by the staff at a library in Cape Town.

The album resurfaced recently during a tidy-up session at Strandfontein Library on the False Bay coast.

It had been found previously at the library but was placed in a storeroom as staff did not know the couple’s identity. Years went by and nobody arrived to claim the album.

This time, library staff showed some of the photographs to patrons and hit the jackpot when one recognised the church and the first names of the bride and groom — Nico and Tania.

The church secretary was contacted, who traced the couple, Nico and Tania Manuel, to relay the news.

Tania's words of thanks to staff in the comment book at Strandfontein Library. (City of Cape Town)

Not knowing what had happened to the album, they told library staff it may have mistakenly been packed into a box of books they donated more than 20 years ago.

“Library staff went the extra mile not only to hold on to the album but to make sure it’s returned to its owners two decades later,” said councillor Francine Higham, MMC for community services and health.

“We’re glad Nico and Tania’s memories of their special day have been returned, and I applaud the staff for going above and beyond to solve the mystery. Who knows, this could have the makings of a plot for a novel.”

TimesLIVE