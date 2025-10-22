Defence disputes state’s account in trial of man accused of killing trainee pilot Iman Tshakeni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The defence attorney for a KwaZulu-Natal man accused of murdering and raping trainee pilot Iman Tshakeni, 21, has dismissed the state’s claims about how she was killed at his client’s home.

Legal Aid attorney Patrick Mkhumbuzi argued for Ndabenhle Majola, 37, who has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

On Tuesday, during closing arguments at the Durban high court, senior prosecutor Denardo Macdonald argued that the court should convict Majola on the two charges as they were intertwined.

He said Majola did not have consensual sexual interaction with Tshakeni.

“Looking at the surroundings of the tavern, the vehicle Majola had been driving was parked 8m away from the tavern. This is where roads are busy, there are a lot of people and it is well lit. The front seats of the vehicle do not roll back and the state submits it is improbable they had sex there,” said McDonald.

According to the indictment, on the evening of July 13 2024 Tshakeni, a trainee fixed-wing pilot at Virginia airport, and her friends went to a tavern in Reservoir Hills.

Tshakeni met Majola and joined him for drinks. He later offered Tshakeni a lift home in his work vehicle, a Ford Ranger.

She and her friends left the tavern with Majola, but Tshakeni’s friends got out at a house in Clare Estate. Majola drove off with Tshakeni. Her body was found on July 17 2024.

A postmortem found the cause of death was blunt force injuries to the neck and strangulation.

Macdonald said Majola had given Tshakeni the Ford Ranger key.

“Majola gave a stranger the key. This is a vehicle in which he earned his livelihood, and which had fuel restrictions and tracker systems. It’s clear he wanted something from her,” said Macdonald.

He said the victim would have had diminished consent and was not in the right frame of min, as they had been drinking. He said the postmortem had indicated bruising and semen had been found on Tshakeni’s genitalia.

Reaction Unit South Africa manager Prem Balram testified the young woman was found without underwear and with a string.

Mkhumbuzi countered the claims.

“My client trusted Tshakeni. It could have happened that she took ownership of the key because she did not want to be left behind when Majola left the tavern.”

He said his client had attributes of someone who was drunk on the night of Tshakeni’s death. He said the string found on Tshakeni had DNA matching the accused but this was likely to come from a Majola’s hat, which Tshakeni worn.

Mkhumbuzi did not rule out the possibility of a sexual interaction under the canopy of the Ford Ranger.

He said the Reservoir Hills home had more than five rooms

“If there was any form of a struggle other people who live in the house would have heard,” said Mkhumbuzi.

The court had also heard evidence from Moketsi Maekela from Matrix vehicle tracking, which traced the movements of Majola’s Golf GTI. Maekela told the court the vehicle had made stops, including at a dirt road where Tshakeni’s body was dumped.

The families of the victim and Majola were present in court.

Acting judge Brenda Sibiya adjourned the matter to November 3 for judgment.

