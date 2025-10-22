South Africa

Five KZN men arrested for murders, linked to housebreaking crime spree

Mfundo Mkhize

Police recovered firearms and ammunition during a raid on a gang of five suspected criminals linked to murders and other crimes. (SAPS KZN)

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested five suspects for murder, attempted murder and possession of firearms at KwaNgcolosi west of Durban on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Cons Thenjiswa Ngcobo said members of the crime intelligence unit gathered information about the murders of Sibongiseni Mkhize and Squmane Gasa, who were shot and killed on January 18 2023 in the eMbo area.

“The information was relayed to the provincial task team, who proceeded to KwaNgcolosi for an operation. On arrival police found five men aged 21 to 25 inside the house,” said Ngcobo.

She said police recovered firearms and ammunition.

Preliminary investigations revealed the suspects were planning to commit another murder.

“The suspects were arrested and positively identified as being linked to several housebreaking cases in the area,” said Ngcobo.

They will appear in the Pinetown magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

