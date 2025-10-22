South Africa

Flights grounded, delayed at King Shaka airport over fuel glitch

Lwazi Hlangu

Flights were diverted after a SANDF aircraft suffered a burst tyre at King Shaka International Airport on Monday. File photo.
Acsa said flights were grounded or delayed after technical issues with refuelling on Wednesday. (Sandile Ndlovu)

Flights at Durban’s King Shaka International Airport were grounded or delayed on Wednesday due to technical glitches.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed technical teams are working to resolve the issue which impacted the airport’s ability to refuel departing aircrafts.

“Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight information, use the Acsa mobile app for real-time notifications, and arrive early for scheduled departures,” Acsa said.

Travellers have been urged to prepare for delays and allow extra time when travelling through the airport as the extent of the disruption remains unclear.

Acsa apologised for the inconvenience.

TimesLIVE

