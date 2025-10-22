Gangs using young teens as drug runners in Westbury: Masemola

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The recruitment of youths by gangs in Westbury has been highlighted by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola during a visit to the crime-ravaged Johannesburg suburb.

He received a briefing about ongoing gang-related violence there on Tuesday night after the fatal shooting of two youths. Four other minors are in hospital. The six were shot at by three or four suspects believed to be from a rival gang.

Masemola, who will return to the area on Wednesday, said it had been confirmed the two deceased were aged 17 and 19. The survivors are all under 19, with the youngest 13.

“What is of concern is the involvement of children in gang-related activities. This is a disturbing trend we have picked up in parts of the country with children as young as 13 to 17 used as runners by older gang members and leaders. They are being recruited at a very young age and do the dirty work for older members of gangs,” he said.

“When police arrest young gang members, you will find many cases are withdrawn at court because the perpetrators are minors and they are referred to diversion programmes for counselling and community services, for example. We are fighting an uphill battle.”

Since January we have had 19 gangsters arrested in Westbury alone. These were gang members found in possession of illegal firearms or drugs and arrested for their involvement in gang-related murders — Gen Fannie Masemola, national police commissioner

Masemola urged parents and guardians to assist with prevention programmes.

“The family unit plays an important role to assist the work of the police. It must start at home where parents and guardians do their part in instilling discipline and monitoring their children. All the children should have been in school classrooms.”

Westbury is one of eight communities in Gauteng where the anti-gang unit and other resources to heighten police visibility have been deployed as a form of deterrence.

“Unfortunately several times police were attacked by the same community in Westbury. In all incidents police were attacked while effecting arrests of suspects found in possession of drugs and illegal firearms. It is a challenge because some communities are shielding gangsters,” said Masemola.

He said 11 suspects were convicted and sentenced to time in prison for gang-related activities in the same timeframe.

“There is a plan in place to prevent and combat gang-related activities. We require the support of the community and parents report wrongdoing to police.”

TimesLIVE