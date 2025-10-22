Gauteng’s ‘Amapanyaza’ to join formal policing ranks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says the controversial “Amapanyaza” traffic wardens will soon be transformed into fully qualified law enforcement officers.

Lesufi said the process to integrate the wardens into Gauteng’s official policing structures was already under way.

The group, which has been operating under the provincial government, will be phased into the Gauteng traffic police and other specialised enforcement units after undergoing additional training.

“The wardens will cease to exist in the current format. They will now be repurposed to be part of the Gauteng traffic police and special law enforcement unit (SLEU) and other strategic security partners. We are building a new force that will supplement law enforcement agencies with the necessary legitimacy and training,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi’s announcement comes after months of debate around the legality of the “Amapanyaza”, officially known as Gauteng traffic wardens.

Their introduction in 2023 drew criticism from opposition parties and some law enforcement officials who questioned whether the province had the authority to create its own policing unit.

But Lesufi said the programme was fully compliant with the law, citing Section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which allows provincial governments to designate certain officials as peace officers.

He explained that the wardens’ legal authority was approved by the minister of justice in December 2023, giving them the same standing as traffic officers pending completion of their training.

“The rollout of traffic wardens has followed a meticulous, legally compliant process to ensure professionalism and accountability. They were never meant to replace SAPS, but to strengthen and support them,” Lesufi said.

According to Lesufi, more than 8,800 wardens have already completed training in areas such as criminal law, evidence, ethics and firearm handling.

However, to fully integrate them into the province’s policing framework, they will now undergo an 18- to 36-month NQF Level 4 traffic officer course offered in partnership with 13 accredited traffic colleges.

Those who do not qualify for the new programme will be placed within municipalities or government departments to assist with bylaw enforcement and security services.

“We are determined to ensure that no-one will be left behind. Our goal is to professionalise and strengthen their role so that they can operate with clear mandates and proper qualifications,” Lesufi said.

He said the Gauteng government’s integrated crime prevention strategy was focused on co-operation among the SAPS, metro police and the province’s new law enforcement units.

“We want to focus on fighting crime rather than debating legitimacy. With this reconfigured approach, new training regime and legal mandate, we have closed the debate. We will now have a new force that will supplement law enforcement with full legitimacy,” he said.

Lesufi also took a jab at the ongoing tensions between SAPS and municipal police departments, referencing recent conflicts in Bekkersdal.

“The recent discord between SAPS and JMPD underscores why we need unified co-operation. Criminals are united; law enforcement must be too,” he said.

Lesufi said Gauteng’s recent 7.9% reduction in crime and a 25% drop in road fatalities over the past festive season showed that the province’s strategy was working.

The premier concluded by announcing that the province would launch an anti-substance abuse campaign on October 27, mobilising nurses, police officers and community leaders to fight drug abuse across all five corridors.

“We call on all law enforcement agencies to unite in the face of unified and co-ordinated criminals,” Lesufi said.

TimesLIVE