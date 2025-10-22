IN PICS | Relief as work resumes on Lawley pit that left cars trapped

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A large pit was dug in January on Thuto Street in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, for a planned tar road — but residents say the contractors abandoned the site, leaving it unfilled.

Residents of Lawley, south of Johannesburg, sighed with relief this week as work resumed on a large pit that had been left open since January, impeding access to their homes.

The hole, which was dug on Thuto Street, was meant to be for a tar road construction project. Work was halted, however, leaving sewage pipes and smelly stagnant water. It is unclear why. The abandoned road construction project disrupted daily life, causing concerns about unsafe conditions for children and restricting the space for residents to park their cars.

This week, though, residents’ hopes were raised with construction workers arriving on the site and filling the pit with soil.

Nqobile Gcaba, who started renting a house directly in front of the pit in February, said on Tuesday the situation had made her daily life difficult and unsafe.

“It’s been like this since I moved in. The place is not safe, especially when it’s raining. This pit gets filled with water,” she said. “And you can’t send your children to the shops any more. We have to lock our children in the house. The pipes burst as children play on top of them.

“These are sewage pipes, so people’s waste comes out from time to time. People who have cars can’t park in their yards.”

0 of 10 A large pit dug in January in Lawley runs through Thuto Street. The pit is in front of houses, and according to residents, it was created as part of a project for a tar road. Until this week, the contractors had not returned to complete the work or fill it in. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A large pit dug in January in Lawley runs through Thuto Street. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A large pit dug in January in Lawley runs through Thuto Street. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A large pit dug in January in Lawley, on Thuto Street, for a planned tar road. But residents say the contractors abandoned the site, leaving it unfilled. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A large pit dug in January in Lawley runs through Thuto Street. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A large pit dug in January in Lawley runs through Thuto Street. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A large pit dug in January in Lawley runs through Thuto Street. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A large pit dug in January in Lawley runs through Thuto Street. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A large pit dug in January in Lawley runs through Thuto Street. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena ) A large pit was dug in January in Lawley, on Thuto Street, for a planned tar road, but residents say the contractors abandoned the site, leaving it unfilled. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena )

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said the project started with promise but was abandoned without explanation.

“They dug up the road in January to build a tar road. They came and went a few times, then stopped. Since then we’ve had to park our cars in other people’s yards. We pay about R400 a month just to park safely,” they said.

Another man said his car has been trapped in his yard since the beginning of the year. “It can’t come out because of the pit. We’re hoping they’ll be done by December,” he said.

Resident Mapaseka Tsoke said: “When it rains, the pit fills with water and the ground becomes slippery. The walkway around it is getting narrower and I’m afraid the water might flood my yard one day.”

The open pit created tensions among neighbours as people parked their cars in front of others’ houses, she said.

Residents submitted complaints since work was abandoned, Tsoke added. “We’re just asking them to at least bring back the soil and fill the pit. We no longer care about the tar road.”

The Johannesburg Roads Agency has been contacted for comment.

