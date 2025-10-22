KZN launches asset disposal drive for public good

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The KwaZulu-Natal department of public works and infrastructure has concluded a landmark property audit and launched an ambitious asset disposal drive that could reshape how unused state properties are repurposed.

MEC Martin Meyer on Tuesday revealed the department had put 81 under-used properties, with a combined estimated value of more than R100m, on the market through an open tender process earlier this year. These included land parcels and buildings previously labelled “deadweight” by the department.

“It is worth noting the assets were bleeding KZN public works and infrastructure of R25m per year in rates,” said Meyer.

Meyer said the department would prioritise individuals or non-governmental organisations with proposals to use the sites for public good, including building schools, institutions of higher learning and training centres or other community-focused initiatives.

“The process has since been closed with hundreds of thousands of bids received, which is an indication we made the right choice by releasing the properties to the public as it shows the public has a need for them.”

He said the adjudication process was underway to ensure fairness and due diligence.

Meyer confirmed more properties will be released to the public around mid-2026.

The department has concluded a physical audit of all the properties it owns using in-house resources.

“This was important to undertake since we were dealing with several challenges such as hijacked properties and abandoned and unused assets. While we’re making strides in these areas, it remains important to account for the properties as these are the results of taxpayers’ money,” Meyer said.

He said for the first time in history, the department has a verified and accurate register of 10,067 immovable assets.

Acting head of department Dr Vish Govender said: “This allows us to know exactly what we own, where the facility is, what is the occupancy and is it illegally occupied. This is a first for the province and for national.”

The process took 11 months to complete, with teams of 90 officials deployed across all regions. The officials were equipped with a custom-built mobile app that allowed real-time updates to the department’s asset register through GIS technology.

Nhlanhla Msimango, geographic information specialist in the department, said the audit found the previous administration had facilities in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

The audit also exposed 357 properties that were occupied illegally.

Some houses in areas such as Hammarsdale and Ulundi were inaccessible to department officials due to hostile occupants.

“When you get there, people threaten you. They forget the houses were given to them by the department,” he said.

The exercise has set the stage for smarter, data-driven public asset management. He said they have been able to log all spatial data, accurate coordinates, photographic evidence and occupancy status.

“This process not only improved data integrity but also enhanced our decision-making capacity through spatial intelligence. It is forming a critical foundation for effective planning, maintenance and strategic decision making,” Msimango said.

The department is able to identify overlapping parcels, vacant land with development potential and facilities suitable for repurposing, especially in underserved communities.

