Milnerton High School suspends eight pupils over assault video

The Western Cape education department says the decision to suspend pupils was taken to ensure a fair and transparent disciplinary process while prioritising the safety and wellbeing of all pupils at the school. Picture: 123RF

The governing body of Milnerton High School in Cape Town has approved the precautionary suspension of eight pupils after an assault incident last week that was captured on video.

The footage depicts a pupil being physically and verbally attacked by a group of boys while others stand by, some cheering on the perpetrators.

The incident occurred on October 16 and involved pupils allegedly included members of the school’s first-team rugby squad.

On Wednesday, the Western Cape education department said after the school became aware of the incident, it immediately initiated an internal investigation. Pupils involved were identified and interviewed.

The decision to place pupils on suspension was taken to ensure a fair and transparent disciplinary process while prioritising the safety and wellbeing of all pupils at the school.

“The suspended learners will face formal disciplinary hearings in accordance with the relevant disciplinary procedures.

“In addition, counselling and psychosocial support are being provided and will continue to be available to those affected.”

The department also appealed to the public to refrain from further sharing or distributing the video footage of the incident.

“The circulation of such material not only worsens the trauma experienced by the victim but also undermines the rights and dignity of all learners involved.”

The department said grade 12 pupils at the school were writing their National Senior Certificate examinations.

“While this incident has caused significant distress, every effort is being made to ensure that all learners are able to write their exams in a calm and secure environment.”

TimesLIVE