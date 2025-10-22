Phoenix hospital looking for relatives of eight deceased unclaimed in its mortuary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Phoenix, north of Durban, is asking for help to trace the families of eight people whose bodies have not been claimed in its mortuary.

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Phoenix, north of Durban, is asking for help to trace the families of eight people whose bodies remain unclaimed in its mortuary.

Despite efforts by police, authorities have been unable to locate next of kin for the deceased, some of whom have been at the mortuary for an extended time.

The hospital has released the names of the dead in the hope relatives or members of the community will come forward. They are:

Siyabonga Dlamini, 32, from Obhyowini, Inanda.

Asanda Ntuli, 23, from Amouti, Inanda.

Matthys de Bruin, 64 from Lenham, Phoenix.

Angel Zulu, 24, from Umzinyathi, Inanda.

Thebinkosi Khumalo, 45, from Inanda.

James Herbst, 58, from 6 Rosemanor Gardens, Phoenix.

Lungile Mayeni, believed to be from the 33 Geneva area.

Elizabeth Ndlovu, 45, from the Amatikwe area.

Relatives or individuals with relevant information are asked to contact Ms Khuzwayo on 031 502 1719, extension 2054.

TimesLIVE