Policeman claims murder suspect lodged false carjacking case after woman’s death

Glenwood guest house owner Jacqueline Needham was robbed and killed at her guest house in August.

A KwaZulu-Natal murder suspect allegedly opened a false carjacking case hours after Glenwood guest house owner Jacqueline Needham, 69, was killed at her property on August 11 2022.

This was the testimony of Sgt Makhosezwe Moses Nxumalo from the Umbilo police station, who took a statement from Manelisi Mzotelwa Jali, 24, at about 2am.

Jali is charged alongside Bernard Langa, 25, Mdumiseni Gumede, 21, and Bruce Nomfemfe, 51, who have pleaded not guilty to Needham’s murder and robbery.

Her body was found by employees in a vacant room, wrapped in a sheet.

Nxumalo, who was led by senior prosecutor Thabani Buthelezi, recalled how Jali had appeared frightened when he arrived at the charge office.

“He was wearing a torn vest,” added Nxumalo.

In an affidavit which Nxumalo read, Jali said he was stopped at the intersection of Helen Joseph and Brand streets in Glenwood when a man approached his silver Toyota Etios at about 7.50pm on August 10. He estimated the stranger to be about 28 or 29 years of age.

He said he lowered his window and the man told him his “baby momma” was in labour and he couldn’t get an e-hailing ride to the hospital.

Jali opened his car and the man got into the passenger seat. He asked Jali to drive to Davenport shopping centre.

Once inside the car, the stranger pointed a black 9mm firearm at Jali, and then he heard other people ordering him to get out of the car.

Before leaving, he had asked that they give him his wallet and licence.

However, they gave him only his licence and his Capitec bank card, he said.

In his wallet was about R660, with Pick ‘n Pay and Checkers rewards cards and his Samsung cellphone. He said in total the loss of his vehicle and his possessions was to the tune of R75,000.

The alleged carjackers took him in an unidentified vehicle and dropped him off in Greenwood Park. Jali said he walked to the Greenwood Park police station, and they transferred him to Berea police and later to Umbilo SAPS.

Jali said he was unharmed and sustained no injuries during the incident.

Nxumalo said soon after taking his statement he drove to a Cato Crest home, a short distance from the Cato Manor police station.

“There is a van which is usually on standby during night duty, which we used to transport Jali,” said Nxumalo.

Nxumalo was asked by senior prosecutor Thabani Buthelezi to point out Jali in court.

He said since the incident Jali had gained weight and his complexion had lightened.

He said before taking down the statement he had warned Jali about filing a false statement. He said their interaction at the station lasted more than 40 minutes.

“I was very sympathetic about his ordeal. Once we finished, I read him the statement of what he had told me so that he understood,” said Nxumalo

He said the statement was placed into a docket and would later be taken by someone else who registered it.

The trial is continuing.

