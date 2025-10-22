POLL | Should schools be monitored for the type of initiation traditions being kept alive?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'There’s no time limit on bullying, and contrary to what many people think, bullying doesn’t just occur at school.' Photo: 123RF/Lopolo

Social media users have expressed outrage after a video showing a group of Milnerton High School pupils assaulting another pupil went viral this week.

The footage shows several boys beating him with belts, a hosepipe and a stick. Two other pupils were allegedly also attacked during the same incident.

UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said he was alerted to the matter by a “distraught mother” who described the assault which took place last Thursday as an “initiation ritual” carried out by grade 11 boys — allegedly members of the school’s first rugby team.

Western Cape police have launched a criminal investigation, while the provincial education department confirmed the school has initiated its own probe.

Interviews with affected pupils and witnesses are under way, and counselling support has been provided to those involved.

TimesLIVE