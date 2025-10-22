RAF accused of using Sunshine Hospital as a guinea pig while owing R300m

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Sunshine Hospital in Actonville, Benoni, was sold at auction in July 2025.

Former Sunshine Hospital owner Ken Ford has accused the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of using his facility as a “guinea pig” and “pilot project” while leaving the hospital crippled by more than R300m in unpaid bills.

Ford addressed the parliamentary standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday, detailing years of non-payment and mismanagement that led to the closure and auction of the once-thriving affordable private hospital. The facility treated patients who received RAF funding and received referrals from state facilities.

Scopa launched an inquiry in July into the RAF’s financial affairs after persistent allegations of maladministration, wasteful expenditure and poor governance.

RAF relationship and start of trouble

Ford, who bought shares in Sunshine Hospital in 2000, said at the time the facility was operational, with 200 beds and 300 employees.

“It had limitless parameters for treating patients across the board. Getting into the RAF was strange to me because I had never dealt with them before. I was approached through their outreach programme around 2003 to assist with victims who had initially been treated in public hospitals,” he said.

According to Ford, the RAF proposed a simple undertaking process: the hospital would treat patients, invoices would be settled within 30 days and in major cases a 50% deposit could be requested upfront.

“There was no formal contract signed, and I didn’t require one at the time,” he said.

“They produced letters of undertaking for each claim, and we would verify with the RAF how much each covered, typically 30% to 40% of the treatment costs,” Ford said.

Initially, Ford said, the system worked well. Ambulance services began bringing accident victims directly to Sunshine Hospital for stabilisation before transfer to state facilities.

“I think they were taking a chance to see whether they could offload accident victims from the scene to this new guy on the block,” Ford said.

‘The wheels fell off’

The relationship began to sour around 2007 when the hospital went to court over non-payment.

“RAF management was very unhappy that we approached the courts over non-payment. They told me to send claims directly to them instead of through Alexander Forbes [financial services group], which had been handling our submissions. They even suggested I resign from Alexander Forbes to speed up the process,” Ford said.

In July 2018, the RAF unilaterally terminated its cooperation agreement with Sunshine Hospital.

“If there was ever a term for it, the wheels fell off,” Ford told Scopa.

“I had undergone major surgery when I received a letter that the agreement was cancelled.

“They promised to meet with me to draft a new cooperation agreement but that never happened.

“Yet, they continued to bring victims to the hospital, using us as guinea pigs and a pilot project.”

Unpaid invoices and mounting debt

Ford said non-payment by the RAF worsened dramatically after 2020, triggering extensive litigation.

“As of September 29, Sunshine Hospital had issued 6,285 summonses against the RAF for outstanding debts exceeding R300m,” Ford testified.

Of these, 647 judgments have been obtained, totalling R180.4m.

He said the RAF sought to rescind only 15 of the judgments, 12 of which were dismissed and three pending.

“Despite this, not a single invoice from Sunshine Hospital has been paid since 2003,” Ford told the committee.

Hospital forced to shut

From 2013 until its closure in May 2025, Sunshine Hospital continued to receive urgent requests from more than 130 state hospitals, doctors and specialists seeking help for critically injured accident victims.

“The requests arose because of ongoing challenges in the public sector, including staff shortages, faulty equipment,and a lack of medication,” Ford said.

By May 2022, the RAF had stopped paying its monthly installment of R36.9m, and by April 202, the hospital was forced to start transferring patients.

“The non-payment by the RAF violated the constitutional rights of patients who were denied access to healthcare services,” Ford said.

Sunshine Hospital permanently closed in May 2025, ending two decades of service.

In July, the hospital property was successfully auctioned for R21m.

Thabo Molomo, business development manager at Aucor Properties, confirmed the sale and said the new owner has opted to remain anonymous until the transfer is finalised.

He said: “It is an independent private entity.”

