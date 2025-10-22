Stun grenades used to disperse protest over viral bullying at Milnerton High School

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police used stun grenades on Wednesday to disperse EFF protesters and parents outside Milnerton High School in Cape Town demanding to speak to the principal about a brutal “initiation” video that went viral and outraged many.

Precautionary letters of suspension have been handed to eight pupils before disciplinary and criminal procedures. The boys were filmed carrying out the assault last week on younger pupils — some of whom sustained injuries — with belts, sticks and hockey sticks. One of the victims, aged 16, is a cancer survivor.

The incident, allegedly part of an initiation ritual related to rugby, has been widely condemned. Police were called to the school before planned protests on Wednesday and used stun grenades to push back the crowd.

Parents are clashing with the police outside Milnerton High School. This follows a case of bullying at the school, after a video went viral showing a learner being beaten up by other pupils. Parents are demanding immediate expulsion of the alleged perpetrators. pic.twitter.com/qRwmzCu9Ir — Sisa Khalipha (@KhaliphaSisa) October 22, 2025

“We cannot only be vocal when incidents of bullying go viral,” said DA provincial spokesperson on social development Wendy Kaizer-Philander.

“Bullying stems from deep-seated social problems such as normalised violence and a lack of adequate psychosocial support. Addressing these foundations is essential to preventing a new generation from inheriting the same patterns of harm.”

The provincial education department’s Safe Schools Programme — which includes conflict management, peer mediation, behaviour management training and trauma support services — call centre logged 1,045 cases of abuse between April 1 2024 and March 31.

“Schools must be places of dignity, not fear. The DA condemns any form of bullying at schools,” said the party’s provincial education spokesperson Peter Johnson.

