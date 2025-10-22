‘Teachers are burnt out’: Sadtu calls for more mental health support as matric exams begin

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At exam time in particular, teachers are juggling expectations from parents, schools and education departments while managing their own families and emotions. Picture: DEAAN VIVIER/GALLO IMAGES

As the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations get underway for nearly 900,000 candidates across South Africa, teacher unions are sounding the alarm over the mounting mental strain they face, particularly those teaching matric pupils.

In an interview with SAFM, South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said many teachers experience severe burnout at this time of the year.

“Teachers have been giving their all, especially those who teach matric. They’ve been working on weekends at camps for pupils to prepare them,” said Cembi.

She said the lack of easily accessible mental health support within schools exacerbates the problem.

“On matters dealing with mental wellness, sometimes help is not available at a school you would have to go to a district office. It’s quite a process. We would like to see support at the school where the teacher is.”

A recent report titled Teacher Preferences and Job Satisfaction in South Africa produced by Research on Socio-Economic Policy at Stellenbosch University found half the country’s teachers are considering leaving the profession within the next 10 years, citing excessive workloads and administrative burdens as the main reasons.

The study, which was part of the Teacher Demographic Dividend Project, surveyed more than 1,500 teachers nationwide and conducted in-depth interviews with 80 participants.

Supported by Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies and the FEM Education Foundation, the project was done in collaboration with national and provincial education departments.

According to the findings 70% of teachers identified administrative duties as their biggest source of stress, saying paperwork eats into time that could be spent planning lessons and assisting pupils. Many described the workload as “unnecessary” and “detached from teaching needs”.

Teachers in better-resourced schools reported higher stress levels than those in no-fee and low-fee schools, a trend linked to increased pressure from parents and management to deliver top results.

The report also highlighted that many teachers feel emotionally overwhelmed by having to fulfil many roles beyond teaching, including acting as counsellors, caregivers and social workers.

One of the report’s authors Dr Heleen Hofmeyr said: “There is a clear need to provide in-school psychological support services to pupils who face serious challenges at home. Teachers are acting as counsellors, social workers, and psychologists in addition to their role as educators.”

Teachers told researchers they often feel emotionally drained by their pupils’ social realities, including poverty, violence and neglect without professional support systems to help manage the burdens.

The study also warned of growing teacher shortages in rural areas, with 40% of teachers saying nothing could convince them to take a job in a rural area due to poor infrastructure, lack of resources and limited career opportunities.

In the past few months Sadtu and the National Teachers Union (Natu) have raised alarm over austerity measures they said are worsening the crisis.

According to Natu, during the 2023/24 financial year more than 23,000 posts in provincial education departments were cut, leaving more than 46,000 funded vacancies unfilled.

The unions said overcrowded classrooms and increased administrative workloads are depriving pupils of individual attention and driving teachers toward burnout.

In a separate media statement, Sadtu said: “Teacher burnout is a significant issue, with 44% of teachers in grades R to 12 reporting they very often or always feel burned out at work. This figure is even higher among female teachers, with 55% experiencing frequent burnout.”

The union said 62% of teachers said stress affects them more than 60% of the time, with female teachers reporting higher stress levels than their male counterparts.

“Additionally, 74% of teachers have had to take on extra duties due to staff shortages,” said Sadtu.

Mental health experts said the pressure often peaks during the matric exam period.

Project manager for education at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha said this time of year can bring “stress, anxiety, exhaustion and even burnout” for many teachers.

“Many teachers feel the weight of responsibility for their pupils’ results and worry about whether they’ve done enough. They’re juggling expectations from parents, schools and education departments while managing their own families and emotions. It’s a lot to hold and often teachers internalise the stress quietly,” said Parbhoo-Seetha.

She urged teachers to prioritise self-care through small daily practices such as taking short breaks, switching off after hours and talking to colleagues who understand their struggles.

“Self-care doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s about small, consistent moments of compassion toward yourself. Practising self-kindness instead of self-criticism and reminding yourself you’ve done your best can make a big difference,” she said.

Parbhoo-Seetha said teachers should feel empowered to seek help.

“If things start feeling too heavy, reaching out for help can make all the difference. Teachers can call our mental health helpline on 0800 567 567 or send an SMS to 31393 and a counsellor will call back,” she said.

She said Sadag also offers school-based workshops focused on managing stress and building emotional resilience among teachers.

“Teachers can continue to be a source of calm and reassurance fo pupils without carrying all their stress. Sometimes saying, ‘I know you’re anxious and that’s OK, you’ve prepared, and you’re capable,’ helps pupils feel supported. Teachers also need to hear ‘you’ve done your best and that’s enough’.”

