Teaching beyond textbooks: schools emphasise etiquette

CEO and co-founder of the School of Etiquette, Courtenay Kleu, says etiquette is not just about rules or rigid social conduct.

In a world where smartphones have become constant companions and real-world conversations are slowly being replaced by screen time, a quiet but meaningful shift is taking place in some South African schools — learners are being taught etiquette.

CEO and co-founder of the School of Etiquette in Sandton, Johannesburg, Courtenay Kleu, said etiquette is not just about rules or rigid social conduct. It’s about how people behave, communicate and present themselves in various settings — skills that are becoming increasingly important as digital interactions dominate daily life.

“There’s been a huge spike in anxiety and depression among children and teenagers in South Africa. A lot of this stems from a lack of real connection. We’re living in a time where kids sit together in groups but are buried in their phones,” she said.

According to the South African Society of Psychiatrists, South Africans spend more time on screens than almost any other nation, and the obsession is fuelling a mental health crisis among children and adolescents.

Kleu said etiquette classes focus on developing what she calls “people skills” — the ability to carry yourself with confidence, speak clearly and understand how to behave in different environments, including multicultural ones. This is particularly important in a diverse country like South Africa.

“It’s about knowing how to treat others, including your friends and their parents. It’s also about understanding and respecting different cultures. These are life skills every child should have,” she said.

She said the goal is to make learners feel empowered and seen.

Kleu recalled students who started shy or unsure of themselves in her school but walked away with new confidence. One learner told her: “For the first time in my life, I feel like I’ve been seen.” Another said doors were suddenly opening for her, simply because she had learned how to present herself with poise.

According to research from Harvard and Stanford universities, 85% of financial success is linked to soft skills such as communication and emotional intelligence, and only 15% of job success comes from technical skills and knowledge.

While it may seem like etiquette is something that only applies in formal settings, Kleu said these skills are just as necessary in the classroom, on the sports field, or during a casual chat with friends.

“Whether it’s a teenager in school or a CEO in a boardroom, this skill is just as important.”

She added that one of the biggest issues facing young people today is the impact of constant connectivity. She cited one example of a school in the US that locked away students’ phones during school hours. As a result, learners started eating together again, joining clubs and talking face-to-face. In just weeks, the school saw an increase in engagement and positive social behavior.

Kleu believes this is proof that with the right guidance and a little structure, children can regain the social confidence that many are currently missing.

Founder of Maryna Stevenson Personal Development in Pretoria, Maryna Stevenson. (supplied)

Founder of Maryna Stevenson Personal Development in Pretoria, Maryna Stevenson, has seven years of experience in the etiquette industry. She emphasised that etiquette training equips young individuals with vital life skills that benefit them in both personal and professional settings.

“Etiquette training is giving young people the tools they need to feel confident in social situations. When they learn how to carry themselves, speak clearly and treat others with respect, they naturally become more self-assured,” she said

Etiquette isn’t just about good manners — it’s also about preparing for the working world.

“Employers want people who are polite, professional and know how to work with others,” she said.

Respect, empathy and kindness are some of the values that etiquette teaches. “When young people understand the importance of thinking about others, they build better personal and professional relationships.”

This kind of emotional intelligence is especially important in diverse, multicultural environments.

Parents and teachers are noticing the difference. Many said students who take etiquette classes become more open-minded, resilient and respectful. Some even said it has helped improve their children’s mental health and self-esteem.

Stevenson said it’s important to add etiquette to a child’s everyday life because they begin to see challenges as opportunities to grow. They become better at handling stress and dealing with conflict, especially in school.

“Parents and guidance must be cognisant of the fact that our children spend most of their time in schools. Educating them on how they need to present themselves before their peers, educators, or work is important as discipline shines through their studies,” she said

“It’s about being confident, kind and true to yourself. It helps young people realise their worth and believe in their ability to make a positive impact.”