Three life terms for Welkom lawyer who sexually abused minors

Maritz's five victims, his two stepdaughters, one niece and two friends, were all under 14 when he committed the offences.

The high court in Bloemfontein has sentenced Jan Gysbert Maritz, a practising lawyer from Welkom, to three life terms for 16 counts of serious sexual offences against five minor victims.

In addition to the three life terms for three rape convictions, the court also sentenced Maritz, 58, to 68 years for indecent assault, sexual grooming, exposure of pornography to a child, sexual exploitation of a child, production of child pornography, sexual assault and compelled sexual assault convictions.

On March 25 2019, Maritz’s two stepdaughters disclosed abuse to their mother.

“Investigations revealed the abuse began in 2007, when the youngest victim was 7 and continued until 2017,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on Tuesday.

Maritz groomed them, exposed them to pornography, sexually assaulted and raped three and recorded some acts, producing child pornography.

During sentencing, state advocate Amanda Bester urged a life sentence, arguing Maritz posed a severe danger to society.

“She highlighted his betrayal of family trust, his duty as a father figure, and his legal knowledge, which he exploited to abuse vulnerable children, warranting his removal from society.”

