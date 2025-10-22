‘We were not told’: Denver residents angered by demolition of shacks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shacks which were empty inside were demolished during a raid which was conducted by MMC for Human Settlement at the Denver Informal Settlement. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

Angry residents of the Denver informal settlement in Johannesburg watched in distress on Wednesday as city officials, backed by law enforcement, demolished several illegal structures.

The operation, led by MMC for human settlements Mlungisi Mabaso, forms part of the city’s ongoing drive to root out illegal mining, criminal activity and unapproved housing in the area.

Mabaso said the move was necessary to make way for service delivery projects that have been stalled due to the “unsafe and overcrowded conditions”.

“We came here to deal with the criminality that is happening within this informal settlement,” said Mabaso. “Most of the shacks are unoccupied and are being used for illegal mining and other unlawful activities. Our focus is only on those structures where criminal operations are taking place.”

Mabaso added that the city plans to clear the area to allow contractors to install electricity and other basic services.

“We cannot electrify or upgrade the area if illegal structures block access. This operation is in the interest of the residents so that they can finally receive proper services.”

However, the demolitions were met with anger and resistance from some residents, who sang Zulu songs and shouted as the demolition crew moved in.

Bricks fell on the ground after demolition crew destroyed a house which was built in the informal settlement in Denver. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena )

A woman stands on top of a demolished metal and poles which was once her home as she looks for remaining peices that could work for her as a group of man which was instructed by Human Settlement to demolish shacks in Denver Informal settlement. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena )

Human settlement Cllr Mlungisi Mabaso conducted a verification process at the Denver Informal Settlement. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena )

A group of men are seen hands on as they demolish a shack which allegedly belongs to a Zama Zama who lives in the area. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena (Kabelo Mokoena )

Zinhle Khoza, 35, said she felt “disrespected” and “abandoned” by authorities.

“We are being treated badly. We were not informed about this. There are no leaders from our side to speak for us.

“The police you brought here are the same police who abuse and rob us, and now this.”

Another resident, Ntombizodwa Mbuyisa, 23, a Unisa student, said the chaos had disrupted her studies.

“I am scared. I also live in a shack and I do not know if they will demolish mine too. I am writing an exam tomorrow but I cannot study or concentrate because of what is happening here.”

Siphamandla Sithole, whose newly built brick structure was torn down, said the demolition destroyed his hard work.

“I built this house with my hard-earned money. The MMC should have informed us before coming. Now everything is gone.”

Before the operation began, some people were seen running and disappearing into underground tunnels, which residents said are used as escape routes by illegal miners.

Mabaso defended the city’s decision not to alert residents beforehand, saying prior notice would have jeopardised the operation.

“You cannot inform criminals that you are coming to deal with them because when we arrive, they usually clear the area and remove their illegal mining equipment.”

He said the city would continue demolishing unoccupied or illegally used structures and with the help of the home affairs department would verify the nationality of residents.

“We are not demolishing shacks that are occupied by legitimate residents,” Mabaso insisted. “Our focus is on illegal operations that are blocking service delivery.”

TimesLIVE