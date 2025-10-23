Eight Milnerton High pupils to appear in court over assault captured on video

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eight teenage pupils from Milnerton High School are expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg confirmed the court appearance.

“Eight suspects aged 17 and 18 will make a court appearance today, on a charge of assault to cause grievous bodily harm.”

This comes after a disturbing video showing a violent assault at the school went viral earlier this week.

The video, which sparked outrage on social media, shows a pupil being physically and verbally attacked by a group of boys while others stand by, with some cheering on the perpetrators.

The incident occurred on October 16 and allegedly involved members of the school’s first-team rugby squad.

One of the victims of the attack is reportedly a cancer survivor, further fuelling calls for justice from the public.

The Western Cape education department said the school acted swiftly once the matter was reported last Friday. It said the school followed due process.

The school confirmed that eight pupils had been placed on precautionary suspension pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.

“We want to make it clear that bullying, intimidation and any form of assault cannot and will not be tolerated at Milnerton High School. These behaviours are completely contrary to the values of our school community and will always be dealt with firmly and fairly.”

Meanwhile, social media users have expressed mixed reactions to the assault and the handling of the case.

Social media user Karabo Mohale said: “Justice must not only be spoken about, it must be seen. People must go to jail. There is no room for justifying that these are children. If you assault any individual, you must be tried in a competent court of law.”

User Quinton May urged a balanced approach.

“Every story has two sides. Kids make mistakes based on bad judgment, as we all have done at some point. Let the professionals and SAPS deal with the matter, taking all contributing factors into consideration, and let this not be an incident that destroys young lives but teaches them a valuable lesson about life and the laws of the society we live in.”