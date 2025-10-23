Eight Milnerton High School pupils in court after younger boys assaulted

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eight senior pupils who allegedly beat younger boys with sticks and belts at Milnerton High School appeared in court on assault charges on Thursday. They must turn their cellphones over to police and will have to write their final exams away from their school.

The Cape Town magistrate’s court set bail of R2,000 for each of the accused who featured in a viral video of the incident which caused outrage and led to stun grenades being used to disperse protesters outside the school on Wednesday.

However, two of the eight – all charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm - appeared in a separate courtroom as they are juveniles. One was assessed and released on warning. The other was released into the custody of his parents and will be assessed on Friday.

“The court set bail at R2,000 for each accused with conditions that they must not contact the complainants and witnesses directly or indirectly. If they see the complainants they must walk in a different direction, they are prohibited from entering the school yard or the school until the case is finalised,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

“They must submit their cellphones and pins [five cellphones and pins were handed over in court. One cellphone and pin are outstanding and must be submitted to the investigating officer within 24 hours]; they must refrain from intimidating the complainants and witnesses directly or indirectly and must not be involved in any criminal activity.”

The state did not oppose bail as the accused have fixed addresses, no previous convictions, warrants of arrests or pending cases.

“The court has ordered that the identity of the accused must not be publicised - their names, pictures, addresses and those of their families,” said Ntabazalila.

“The case was postponed to January 20 to allow the pupils to write exams. The accused will study at home, and the Western Cape department of education has provided an alternative venue for them to write exams.”

